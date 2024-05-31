James Haskell to headline Stamford dance music festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
The debut festival for Source, Stamford's leading dance music events provider and record label, it is all taking place in the picturesque Stamford countryside, at Ed's Hilltop Tent, Glebe Farm, Tinwell, on July 20.
Following his glittering International rugby career spanning 77 appearances, James became one of the best-known elite rugby players and personalities in the world.
Now a DJ, music producer, best-selling author, podcast host, TV analyst, mental health campaigner and motivational speaker, he is one multi-talented individual.
His relatively new found music career can now boast releases on some of House Music's most prestigious labels such as Toolroom and Defected's D4 D4ANCE to name a few.
James will co-headline Source in the Tent with certified hit making duo Maur, from Peterborough, who many will have enjoyed at the city’s UNDER events.
The duo are fresh from working alongside dance music royalty Becky Hill on her upcoming album.
The full line-up consists of James Haskell (headliner), Maur (headliner), Edge, Ellz, Es Vedra, Ethan Hull, Giants, JB, James Chan, Jason Veitch, Roobinz.
Tickets for the festival, which will run from 12pm to 11pm, can be purchased online at https://clubglobal.com/event/751