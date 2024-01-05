In pictures: Take a look inside Peterborough's new sports bar

Sports bar owner Lloyd McPherson is looking to build on a busy festive and new year period and firmly establish his new venture as a community hub.

Lloyd only opened the Orton Gate Sports Bar and Fanzone just before Christmas but has been enthused by the reaction, no doubt helped by the high profile football and darts on TV recently.

"It has been great so far,” said Lloyd. “I just want to create a social hub for the community – get people out of their homes and into somewhere they can meet people and speak to people, and sport is a universal language that breaks down barriers. You don’t even need to speak the same language.”

Lloyd was keen to point out that is not just a football bar – all sports are shown, often at the same time across a huge projector screen and five large screen TVs.

There’s also a full size snooker table, two pool tables and a table football game, not to mention a cafe with top notch barrista coffee machine and kitchen which will be opening soon serving breakfast from 8am and from 4pm bar meals including burgers, nachos and fries.

"We want to appeal to everyone," added Lloyd. “We allow children in with parents until 9pm so it has been really nice seeing families playing pool, people stopping for a coffee and sports fans too watching on the big screens.”

