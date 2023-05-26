News you can trust since 1948
Last time out - Strictly Soulful at the Parkway with headliners Upgrade, Twin FX & D Man, Lovely Drop Takeover, Undisclosed & Izatt

In Pictures: A night out with Peterborough's Strictly Soulful crew

Peterborough’s Strictly Soulful will be back this summer – but in the meantime here’s a reminder from last time out at the Parkway with Upgrade, Twin FX & D Man, Lovely Drop Takeover, Undisclosed & Izatt.
By Brad Barnes
Published 26th May 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:37 BST

The date for the diary is July 28 at the Parkway Club with an absolute beast of a lineup including a DJ/MC showcase from the award-winn Inja .

Scene pioneer, Mr Nicky Blackmarket will be passing through with a bag of Old School Jungle / Drum & Bass – a History lesson – alongside one of the scene’s most influential MCs and a legend from day dot, MC Magika.

Strictly Soulful residents Instant, Tredda & Kloak with MC's Buzz B, Linden D & Drax will be in full force as usual.

1. Strictly Soulful

Last time out - Strictly Soulful at the Parkway with headliners Upgrade, Twin FX & D Man, Lovely Drop Takeover, Undisclosed & Izatt Photo: Mitch Brewster

2. Strictly Soulful

Last time out - Strictly Soulful at the Parkway with headliners Upgrade, Twin FX & D Man, Lovely Drop Takeover, Undisclosed & Izatt Photo: Mitch Brewster

3. Strictly Soulful

Last time out - Strictly Soulful at the Parkway with headliners Upgrade, Twin FX & D Man, Lovely Drop Takeover, Undisclosed & Izatt Photo: Mitch Brewster

4. Strictly Soulful

Last time out - Strictly Soulful at the Parkway with headliners Upgrade, Twin FX & D Man, Lovely Drop Takeover, Undisclosed & Izatt Photo: Mitch Brewster

