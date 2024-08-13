Craig Charles to headline music night in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renowned DJ and actor Craig Charles is set to bring his electrifying DJ set to the historic Peterborough Cathedral for a night of unforgettable music and vibrant energy.

Craig, celebrated for his role in "Red Dwarf" and his dynamic presence on BBC Radio, will headline this spectacular evening – an Eclectic Ballroom and Peterborough Cathedral presentation – on November 29. Known for his eclectic mixes and infectious enthusiasm, he is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, blending classic soul, funk, and contemporary hits.

Joining him are The Kubricks, a band famed for their high energy ska and reggae-infused sounds that have earned them a loyal following and critical acclaim. Their live PA will showcase their dynamic performance style and hit tracks.

Adding to the night’s excitement, Zkeletonz will deliver their unique brand of "post-pop" music. Their innovative and engaging performances have captivated audiences across the UK.

DJ Sam Flanagan, known for his versatile and crowd-pleasing sets, will also take to the decks, ensuring the energy remains high throughout the evening. His ability to seamlessly blend genres and keep the dance floor packed will make for an unforgettable night.

Supporting the main acts are Mark Goodliff (Shock, Attic), Pat Unwin ( Dig Deep, Beats on the Barge ) Host/ MC Mr Rayan Gee (Shades Of Rhythm) and Eclectic Ballroom - Jim Norton/Zed Malik

Tickets online at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk