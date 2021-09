On this occasion, the club on New Road was still pretty new - in fact these photos were taken at the venue’s 2nd birthday bash.

The special guest on the night was Belgian dance act Ian Van Dahl.

Were you there - or do you recognise friends? If so, make sure you let them know.

There will be more photos featuring revellers from the 00s at Liquid and other venues in coming weeks.

1. Clubbers at Liquid in Peterborough in 2002

