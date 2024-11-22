Classic Ibiza returning to Burghley for 10th year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Classic Ibiza will return to Burghley House in Stamford next summer, promising an extra-special concert to mark the show’s 10th year.

To celebrate, Stephen Hussey’s 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra will be performing more tracks than ever before, in a “best-of” set crammed full of firm Classic Ibiza favourites on Saturday, 26 July, 2025.

Known for collaborating with the likes of Groove Armada and Robert Miles, they’ll be joined by DJ Goldierocks and some very special guests, reimagining house music’s most legendary anthems. Former Pacha Ibiza resident, DJ Jose Luis, will also be there, with the second half of the show once again being accompanied by a spectacular laser and light show.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward comments: “I genuinely can’t wait for next summer’s show at Burghley House. We’ll be majoring on those ‘hands in the air’ moments from our 10 year history, with USO’s performance being more like a DJ set, packing in even more anthemic tracks than ever before.

“They’ll also be joined on stage by some very special guests, bringing a whole new dynamic to what will be a night to remember. Watch this space for details!”

As part of the show’s 10 th year celebrations, Classic Ibiza has also confirmed Adnams Ghost Ship as its new headline sponsor. Jenny Hanlon, CEO of Adnams, adds: “We’re excited to bring something new to Classic Ibiza, and simply can’t wait for the summer.”

More at classicibiza.co.uk