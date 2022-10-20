Chart toppers coming to The Met Lounge - and guide to what's on this week

Chart-toppers Stone Foundation are coming to The Met Lounge in November

Stone Foundation at The Met Lounge, November 4

Tickets are on sale for the first appearance at The Met of the band sitting at number one in the vinyl single charts with Now That you Want Me Back, featuring soul legend Melba Moore.

“Its the first time they have played The Met and obviously a bit different to the sort of bands that normally do play here,” said Met owner Steve Jason of Stone Foundation (pictured). “Hopefully it will lead to more wanting to come and perform at the club. I know tickets are selling well so hopefully the extra push the single will give will help us to sell out in advance.”

Tickets from www.seetickets.com/event/stone-foundation/the-met-lounge/2324934

THURSDAY:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night - 3 performers from 8.30pm; Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher, free entry;

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm; FRIDAY:Charters has The Main Event from 10pm – a dynamic musical duo bringing house party vibes;

Bijou has Acoustic Sessions in the main Bijou Bar from 6.45pm with Adam Trendall;The Ostrich Inn has Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has L’Aristo’s Revival with Mr Nash and guest DJs from 9pm to late playing classic funk, jazz funk, swing and soul, rare groove, RnB, 80s and 90s. £5 entry from 8.30pm but proceeds to Cancer Research UK.;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Salmon Dave;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Cuttin’ Loose from 9pm playing Rock, Pop and Boogie covers;SATURDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Phoenix Project from 9.30pm;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Nuggets from 9pm;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am;Charters has Last Minute Brigade from 10pm. Authentic hits and a show you will not forget! Plus hits from Queen. Free entry.Peterborough Conservative Club has David St Paul. Members free, guests £3;

The Crown has Hard 2 Please from 9pm playing Pop, Rock, Motown and Disco covers;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Jaccuzzi Soup from 8.30pm – 11pm (inside);SUNDAY:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Radius 45 from 2pm playing Rock and Pop covers ;The Ostrich Inn has live music from 5pm;Charters has Stamford singer-songwriter Chloe Lorentzen from 3-6pm – with an acoustic set of her own original songs and popular covers;

TUESDAY:

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets cash jackpot and prize from the bar.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgay from 9pm-2am. See facebook for the guestlist;WEDNESDAY:

Bijou has Cinema Club showing Halloween at 7pm;