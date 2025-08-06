It is time for check-in at the Fortune Hotel as the hit show returns for season two on ITV. Stephen Mangan is back on hosting duty and will be welcoming the latest batch of contestants.

The holidaymakers will be packing their bags and donning their game faces as they head to a Caribbean paradise with their sights firmly set on the ultimate prize: a briefcase packed with £250,000. ITV has promised new challenges, ‘never before seen twists’, high-stakes deception, and of course, plenty more helpings of intense case-swapping drama in The Night Cap.

The Fortune Hotel will kick off tonight (August 6) and will be live on both ITV and STV in Scotland. It will also be available via ITVX/ STV Player if you can’t watch it live.

Before the first episode airs, ITV has revealed the pairings of contestants who will be taking part in the new season. Meet the cast for The Fortune Hotel season two.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

1 . Host: Stephen Mangan Episodes star Stephen Mangan is back on hosting duties for the second season of The Fortune Hotel. He will be welcoming the contestants to the Caribbean paradise. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo Sales

2 . Late Check Out: Ellie Taylor For the second season, The Fortune Hotel will have a companion vodcast on ITVX called Late Check Out. Comedian Ellie Taylor will be on hosting duties, fresh off the latest series of Bake Off: The Professionals. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo Sales

3 . Mike & Jake Brothers Mike and Jake are checking-in to The Fortune Hotel in season two. Jake, 29, is a construction worker, and Mike, 33, is an energy surveyor. Both are from Wigan. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo Sales

4 . Allan & Jacob Partners Allan and Jacob are heading to The Fortune Hotel. Originally from Aberdeen, Allan, 38, works in events and aviation, while Jacob, 33, is from Huddersfield, and works in cabin crew. They live in London. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo Sales