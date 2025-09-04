MasterChef is about to enter knockout week

MasterChef’s heat stage is coming to an end.

The highly anticipated knockout week is about to start.

But when will the next part of the competition begin?

The date that MasterChef’s knockout week will start has been confirmed. The delayed 2025 series is set to reach the next stage of the competition shortly.

The BBC made the decision to press ahead with airing the season, despite sacking both presenters following an internal investigation. Gregg Wallace and John Torode were let go in July, but the show returned in early August.

Describing the choice to air the episodes as not an “easy decision”, the Beeb wanted to spotlight the amateur cooks who took part in the season. Since returning last month, the show has been in the heat stages, but the competition will step up a gear very soon.

When does MasterChef’s knockout week start?

John Torode (left) and Gregg Wallace (right) feature in their final series of MasterChef after being sacked amid misconduct claims. | BBC

The ninth and tenth heats of the season are being broadcast on the BBC this week. It marks the fifth week of the show, so far.

It has been confirmed that this will be the final week of heats. Knockout week is set to begin next Wednesday (September 10).

Three episodes are also set to be broadcast with two hour-long one followed by a shorter 30 minute instalment next Friday (September 12).

Who are the presenters on MasterChef UK?

Despite being sacked in July, both Gregg Wallace and John Torode are on presenting duty for the 2025 series. It is due to the episodes being filmed last year, prior to allegations made against them.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part. The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey.

“This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it.”

