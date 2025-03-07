Love is Blind series 8: when is the reunion episode? Netflix date confirmed
- Love is Blind has set the date for its reunion episode.
- The 8th series will come to a conclusion on Netflix.
- Minneapolis has played host to the latest version of the show.
Love is Blind fans in the UK have been told the reunion special will not arrive this weekend for them. Netflix has set the date for the highly anticipated episode, but it is bad news for British viewers.
The last batch of episodes arrived on the streaming service today (March 7) and saw the weddings take place. Kicking-off on Valentine’s Day, the eighth series saw the action moved to Minneapolis.
A fresh batch of singletons have taken part in the experiment in a bid to find love. But who has stayed together - you will have to wait for the reunion episode for all to become clear.
Netflix has announced the date and time for the Love is Blind special, however there is a brutal blow for UK viewers. Here’s all you need to know:
When is the Love is Blind reunion special?
After the wedding episode arrived on Netflix today, there is just one more instalment left in the 8th series. The reunion special is due to air on Sunday (March 9) for American audiences.
However, British and European fans will have to wait until Monday (March 10) to catch it. So if you were looking forward to ending your weekend with the episode, it is a bitter blow.
It is set to debut at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET in America - which works out at 2am GMT. So unless you are able to stay up super late, you may have to spend Monday avoiding spoilers.
What to expect from the Love is Blind reunion?
In a post on its website, Netflix explains: “While the remainder of the season will certainly provide clarity for the couples (and those of us watching from home), there’s nothing quite like the “a-ha” moments a Love Is Blind reunion provides. And throughout the reunion, co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be celebrating the Love Is Blind five-year anniversary of the show and announcing the most memorable Love Is Blind moments of all time, voted on by fans.”
