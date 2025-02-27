Leeds and Reading festival 2025: Limp Bizkit and D-Block Europe among 28 new acts confirmed
- Leeds and Reading Festival have just announced their latest wave of acts performing at 2025’s event.
- They include nu-metal titans Limp Bizkit, hip-hop heavyweights D-Block Europe and Good Neighbours.
- The new acts join headliners Chappell Roan, Travis Scott, Hozier and Bring me The Horizon at this year’s events.
Leeds and Reading Festival have revealed their second wave of artists set to perform at Bramham Park and Richfield Avenue over August Bank Holiday weekend.
Limp Bizkit make their explosive return to Reading & Leeds this summer, bringing their signature chaos and anthems to the stage. Led by the ever-unpredictable Fred Durst, the multi-platinum rap-rock icons have defined a generation—and now, they’re bigger than ever. With sold-out UK shows at Wembley Arena and Gunnersbury Park, a fresh wave of fans is jumping on board, ready to witness the band’s high-octane performance.
UK rap titans D-Block Europe are also set to deliver one of the most hyped sets of the weekend, leading into Travis Scott’s only European show of the year. As the first UK rap act to sell out four consecutive nights at The O2 and with multiple gold and platinum releases, the South London duo have cemented their status as global heavyweights.
Bringing a fresh wave of indie innovation, Bakar makes his highly anticipated return to Reading & Leeds this August. Known for redefining British guitar-driven pop, he’s joined by a stacked lineup of emerging talent: viral duo Good Neighbours, Manchester’s Boygenius-produced jasmine.4.t, Wrexham four-piece The Royston Club, Liverpool’s cinematic Red Rum Club, and Leicester’s ambitious pop-punk outfit Mouth Culture.
2025’s most compelling new songwriters, Matilda Mann and Nell Mescal, will bring immersive and intimate moments to the festival, while UK rap’s next wave is also set to take over. Manchester’s unmistakable Nemzzz, already co-signed by Lil Yachty and Headie One, makes his mark, while South London’s Pozer steps up following his breakout single Kitchen Stove and a MOBO Award win for Best Drill Act.
Leeds and Reading Festival - second announcement in full
- Limp Bizkit
- D-Block Europe
- AViVa
- Badger
- Bakar
- Balu Brigada
- Been Stellar
- Ecca Vandal
- Example
- Glixen
- Good Health Good Wealth
- Good Neighbours
- Heartworms
- House of Protection
- Jasmine.4.t
- Jazzy
- Matilda Mann
- Mouth Culture
- Nell Mescal
- Nemzzz
- Origami Angel
- Pozer
- Red Rum Club
- Rifle
- Snayx
- The Royston Club
- VLURE
- VOILÀ
Who has already been confirmed as performers at Leeds and Reading Festival 2025?
The new acts join the following performers who were confirmed during the first announcement:
- Chappell Roan
- Hozier
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Travis Scott
- AJ Tracey
- Becky Hill
- Sammy Virji
- Enter Shikari
- The Kooks
- Bloc Party
- Trippie Redd
- Conan Gray
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Wunderhorse
- Royel Otis
- Del Water Gap
- Balming Tiger
- Alessi Rose
- DJ EZ
- Rudim3ntal
- High Vis
- Bilmuri
- Blanco
- Issey Cross
- Antony Szmierek
- Mannequin Pussy
- Girls Don't Sync
- Good Kid
- Nieve Ella
- Lancey Foux
- The Dare
- Suki Waterhouse
- Sofia Isella
- Lambrini Girls
- Snow Strippers
- Soft Play
- Luvcat
- Sea Girls
- Pale Waves
- Songer
- The Chats
- Wallows
- Lola Young
- The Linda Lindas
- South Arcade
