I’m a Celeb drops major release date hint in Series 25 teaser

Tis Nearly the Season for I’m a Celebrity 🕷📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m a Celeb has dropped its first big teaser.

The 25th series of the iconic reality show is on the horizon.

But when could the show start?

A brand new season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is almost here. ITV has released a very creepy teaser for the upcoming 25th series.

The show has yet to officially confirm its start date but it is drawing ever closer. Plenty of names have already been rumoured for the show - with a few said to be in ‘advanced talks’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McFly’s Danny Jones capped off 2024 by winning the previous season of I’m a Celebrity - having started the year as the last one standing in The Masked Singer. But the staff at ITV are dusting it down and preparing to use it to crown the next King or Queen of the Jungle before the end of 2025.

I’m a Celeb drops first tease for series 25

Ant and Dec host I'm a Celeb on ITV. Photo: ITV | ITV

It might only be Halloween, but I’m a Celeb has already started to tease its next season. The show will be back in November and ITV seems to be getting into the Christmas spirit.

In a very ghoulish seasonal twist, the clip posted to social media starts ominously: “Twas a night in October and all through the house, creatures were stirring and I don’t mean a mouse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It shows a spider crawling near a wrapped Christmas gift before playing the iconic theme and caps it off with ‘Tis Nearly The Season. There are also stockings hanging over a fireplace and festive greeting cards.

The teaser doesn’t give a huge amount away, but it does point to the new season at least running into the Christmas season. Previous years have started in November and ran through to early December.

In 2024, ITV confirmed the start date just over three weeks before it began - with the initial teaser arriving before that. The social post dropped on October 25, so keep your eyes peeled for the official date.

The previous seasons started on November 19, 2023, and November 17, 2024. The show always starts on a Sunday, with potential dates being November 16 or even 23.