Gogglebox has plenty of new faces for the latest season 👀📺

Gogglebox will be back with another episode tonight.

The show has seen some new faces join this time.

But who is in the cast for the latest season?

Do you know what time it is? It is Gogglebox Friday and a brand new episode is almost here.

The beloved reality show is inviting viewers into the homes of some of Britain’s favourite families once more. However, this time there has been a bit of a shake-up to the cast.

But who can you expect to see in the latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Gogglebox on tonight?

Andrew and Alfie will be joining the cast of Gogglebox for the new series | Channel 4

It is Gogglebox Friday and the iconic show is back again on Channel 4 tonight (September 26). It is due to start at 9pm, its usual spot and one that fits like a glove.

Gogglebox will air on Friday nights over the coming weeks. It can also be watched on demand via Channel 4’s self-titled catch-up service (formerly called All4/ 4oD).

Who is in the cast of Gogglebox season 26?

Over the years, Gogglebox has assembled quite the list of familiar faces. The current cast includes:

Siddiqui family

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley

The Malone family

Giles Wood and Mary Killen

Ellie and Izzi Warner

David and Shirley Griffiths

Plummer family

Amira and Armani Rota

Worthington family

Pete and Sophie Sandiford

Abbie Lynn and Georgia Bell

Sue and Steve Sheehan

Simon and Jane Minty

Ronnie and Annie

Teresa and Anita

Michael, Sally, Jake and Harry

Andrew and Alfie (new)

Jake and Calum (new)

Sara and Lara (new)

Sarah, Cheé and Andre (new)

Susie and Rosie (new)

Who has not returned for the latest season?

Scottish couple Roisin and Joe Kyle have been ‘axed’ from the show and will not be back for season 26. Announcing the news earlier in the year, Roisin wrote on Instagram: “After three and a half years of sitting on the sofa channel 4 have decided it’s time for Joe and I to stretch our legs and have not asked us back for season 26. Therefore we are leaving the Gogglebox family. ☹️✨🛋️

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Studio Lambert for the opportunity, the experience has actually been so mad and we will miss watching tv with you all on Friday nights! It’s been an honour to represent Scotland as some of the first Scottish people on the show and prove we don’t actually need subtitles.

“We have made friends for life and after filming every week for years you have become like our family! We could not have asked for better people to work with and we will miss you immensely. ❤️

“A huge thank you to everyone who has watched us, met us, and supported us during this experience, it for sure has been a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

