Glastonbury 2025: Worthy Farm reveals Doechii and more for West Hoults Stage - full list
- Glastonbury Festival have revealed their line up for the West Houts Stage in 2025.
- The acts include US sensation Doechii, Maribou State and nostalgia courtesy of En Vogue.
- The announcement comes as the festival continues to drop stage-by-stage announcements before ticket resales commence.
Glastonbury Festival’s approach to revealing more of their 2025 line-up continues today, with the announcement of the artists set to perform on the West Hoults Stage.
This year’s headline acts on the stage include Doechii, a popular rumoured act throughout the speculation who else would be confirmed over the last few weeks, Maribou State and Overmono.
But the excitement doesn't stop there. The West Holts lineup promises performances including the instrumental brilliance of BadBadNotGood, the iconic R&B of En Vogue, the desert blues of Vieux Farka Touré, and the innovative sounds of Glass Beams.
From the soulful vocals of Amaarae and Greentea Peng to the jazz-infused rhythms of Yussef Dayes and the raw energy of Kneecap and Bob Vylan, there's something for everyone as the stage proudly boasts being “a multinational selection of artists spanning hip hop, soul, dance, reggae, afro, psyche & jazz.”
The last announcement comes only days after organisers revealed the line-ups for both the Acoustic Stage and Field of Avalon, with the latest announced artists joining the likes of Sir Rod Stewart, Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young, Charli XCX and more when the festival takes place from June 25 2025.
Glastonbury 2025 - West Hoults Stage line-up
Friday
- Maribou State
- BadBadNotGood
- Denzel Curry
- En Vogue
- Vieux Farka Touré
- Glass Beams
- Cazriel & Paco Amoroso
- Corto.Alto
Saturday
- Amaa Rae
- Doechii
- Greentea Peng
- Yussef Dayes
- Kneecap
- Bob Vylan
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Infinity Song
Sunday
- Overmono
- Parcels
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre
- Goat
- Black Uhuru
- Cymande
- Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble
- Thandii
