15 big events in Peterborough and Cambridge before the end of 2024 - including Shed Seven and John Bishop

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 30th Oct 2024, 10:34 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There’s still plenty more entertainment in store for Peterborough and Cambridge before the end of 2024 🗓

We’re quickly winding up 2024, with clocks going back leading to the night drawing earlier and the temptation to sit on the couch wrapped up warm even more appealing now. 

But rather than that, perhaps one of these 15 events we’ve picked across Peterborough and Cambridge before the end of 2024 might have you reconsider the couch, the blanket and endless scrolling to figure out what to watch on TV. 

Many of the events we’ve picked still have tickets remaining; for music and stand-up shows, your first port of call is Ticketmaster UK or See Tickets, while for some of the theatrical works we’ve picked, visit ATG Tickets for more information and booking.

So what have we picked across Peterborough and Cambridge before the end of 2024 that might be of interest for yourselves?

London-based Australian comedian, Felicity Ward, arrives at the Key Theatre in Peterborough on November 1 2024.

1. Felicity Ward

London-based Australian comedian, Felicity Ward, arrives at the Key Theatre in Peterborough on November 1 2024. | Philip Gatward

Photo Sales
Touted as "One of the freshest and most current musical duos in the house music scene the pair play worldwide and hold numerous prestigious residencies in Ibiza," Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago perform at the Peterborough Cathedral on November 2 2024.

2. Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago

Touted as "One of the freshest and most current musical duos in the house music scene the pair play worldwide and hold numerous prestigious residencies in Ibiza," Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago perform at the Peterborough Cathedral on November 2 2024. | Provided

Photo Sales
Hootenanny comes early for Cambridge residents, as Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra perform at the Corn Exchange on November 3 2024.

3. Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra

Hootenanny comes early for Cambridge residents, as Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra perform at the Corn Exchange on November 3 2024. | Provided

Photo Sales
Having featured on Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club (ITV), Don’t Hate The Playaz (ITV) and Mo Gilligan’s Black British & Funny documentary (C4), Aurie Styla comes to the Key Theatre in Peterborough on November 3 2024.

4. Aurie Styla

Having featured on Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club (ITV), Don’t Hate The Playaz (ITV) and Mo Gilligan’s Black British & Funny documentary (C4), Aurie Styla comes to the Key Theatre in Peterborough on November 3 2024. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTicketscomedyMusicTheatre
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice