We’re quickly winding up 2024, with clocks going back leading to the night drawing earlier and the temptation to sit on the couch wrapped up warm even more appealing now.

But rather than that, perhaps one of these 15 events we’ve picked across Peterborough and Cambridge before the end of 2024 might have you reconsider the couch, the blanket and endless scrolling to figure out what to watch on TV.

Many of the events we’ve picked still have tickets remaining; for music and stand-up shows, your first port of call is Ticketmaster UK or See Tickets, while for some of the theatrical works we’ve picked, visit ATG Tickets for more information and booking.

So what have we picked across Peterborough and Cambridge before the end of 2024 that might be of interest for yourselves?

1 . Felicity Ward London-based Australian comedian, Felicity Ward, arrives at the Key Theatre in Peterborough on November 1 2024. | Philip Gatward Photo Sales

2 . Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago Touted as "One of the freshest and most current musical duos in the house music scene the pair play worldwide and hold numerous prestigious residencies in Ibiza," Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago perform at the Peterborough Cathedral on November 2 2024. | Provided Photo Sales

3 . Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra Hootenanny comes early for Cambridge residents, as Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra perform at the Corn Exchange on November 3 2024. | Provided Photo Sales

4 . Aurie Styla Having featured on Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club (ITV), Don’t Hate The Playaz (ITV) and Mo Gilligan’s Black British & Funny documentary (C4), Aurie Styla comes to the Key Theatre in Peterborough on November 3 2024. | Getty Images Photo Sales