What time is Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 out on Disney Plus? Release time explained
- Daredevil: Born Again is being released weekly on Disney Plus.
- The episode timings have been confirmed.
- But when can you watch the latest episode?
Disney has confirmed what time the next episode of Daredevil: Born Again will be released. The latest Marvel show has seen Charlie Cox return to play Matt Murdock seven years after the original Netflix series was axed.
Unlike its previous incarnation on streaming, Daredevil: Born Again did not drop the full season in one go. Fans have been left to patiently wait for the next instalments.
The show has seen plenty of familiar faces return from the original Netflix series - as well as a few new ones. And its Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed - see how it compares to the original seasons.
What time is Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 out?
Unlike other Disney Plus releases the latest Marvel show arrives in the evening for American viewers. Which unfortunately means that UK viewers have to wait longer.
The show releases its episodes at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET on Tuesdays in the US - so fans on that side of the pond can enjoy them on an evening. However it means that the episodes don’t release until the early hours of Wednesday for UK and European fans.
But due to the clocks having already gone forward in America this past weekend the next couple of episodes will arrive at the slightly earlier time of 1am on a Wednesday - including episode three tomorrow (March 12). It is still a very inconvenient time for British fans and you will likely have to dodge spoilers all day before you can watch it.
When will the next episode of Born Again be released?
Disney Plus is rolling episodes of the new Daredevil show weekly, unlike its previous incarnation on Netflix when the full seasons dropped all in one go. The fourth episode will be released on March 18/19 and then there will be a double dose again the following week with episode 5 and 6 dropping on the same day.