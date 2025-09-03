Netflix and Crunchyroll will both release Dandadan’s latest episode at the same time 👽👻

Dan Da Dan’s second season will continue this week.

Netflix and Crunchyroll will release the latest episode.

But what time will the show be out and when can you watch?

It is almost Thursday and that means only one thing: a new episode of Dan Da Dan is nearly here. The hit anime show is nearing the conclusion of its second season with just three episodes left.

Momo, Okarun, and the gang will be back for another chapter in their supernatural adventures shortly. The show has reached the Kaiju arc and introduced Kinta into the mix.

Having returned in July, Dan Da Dan will be continuing this week. But make sure you know when exactly you can watch it.

How to watch Dan Da Dan season 2?

Dan Da Dan season 2 starts July 3 | Crunchyroll

Once again, the second series of the hit anime is being shared by both Netflix and Crunchyroll. Episodes are being released weekly and will come out at the same time on both platforms.

All of the previously released episodes are available to watch on demand, if you need to catch up. See which is the highest rated one so far, according to fans.

What time is Dandadan season 2 episode 10 out?

It might feel like only yesterday that the second season of Dan Da Dan started but there are only three episodes left. Momo, Okarun, and the gang will be back with another adventure on Thursday (September 5).

The show will continue to be released on Thursdays throughout its current season. Episode ten is due to be released on both Netflix and Crunchyroll at the same time, meaning no disruption for viewers.

The show has been very consistent with its release time throughout the second season. Dan Da Dan season two episode ten will be available from 5pm British time for UK audiences.

For those watching in America, it will drop at 12pm (Noon) ET and 9am PT. Just in time for your lunch break.

Which arc is Dandadan currently in?

The show has entered its final arc of season two, it has been confirmed. The season started by picking up with the Cursed House storyline, which started at the tail end of the first series.

It lasted from episode 11 and 12 of season one through to the fifth episode of series two. It was followed by the Evil Eye arc as Jiji struggles with not wanting to exorcise the titular yokai.

Dan Da Dan’s Kaiju arc is set to continue with episode nine this week. The arc includes the introduction of Kinta and sees the characters facing the monstrous threat of a towering kaiju.

In the manga, it ran for 11 chapters - a similar length to Evil Eye - so it is likely to potentially last into a third season of the show.

Who is in the cast of Dan Da Dan season 2?

Momo Ayase - Shion Wakayama (Japanese), Abby Trott (English)

Ken Takakura (Okarun) - Natsuki Hanae (Japanese), A.J. Beckles (English)

Seiko Ayase - Nana Mizuki (Japanese), Kari Wahlgren (English)

Aira Shiratori - Ayane Sakura (Japanese), Lisa Reimold (English)

Jin Enjoji - Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese), Aleks Le (English)

Turbo Granny - Mayumi Tanaka (Japanese), Barbara Goodson (English)

The cast features plenty of familiar voices, Shion Wakayama is Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail as well as Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero.

Natsuki Hanae is the Japanese voice of Tanjiro in Demon Slayer. He has also had roles in Tokyo Ghoul, Food Wars, Haikyu!! and more.

Abby Trott is the voice of Nezuko in the English dub of Demon Slayer - so a few links to the famous anime in this show. She is also Shizuka Mikazuki in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

