Dancing on Ice has been axed for a second time by ITV - and will not be back in 2026. The show was due to celebrate its 20th anniversary next year, but has been dropped from the schedule.

Coronation Street favourite Sam Aston was crowned the winner for 2025 earlier this month. But ITV has made the decision to pull the series yet again.

The long-running show will not get the chance to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a new season in 2026, it has been reported. ITV has decided to drop the series for a second time.

A spokesperson for ITV told the Metro : “Following another successful series earlier this year, Dancing on Ice will be rested in 2026 with no current plans for another series. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the cast and crew who have worked on the show since 2006, and over the previous 17 series, for all of their hard work both on and off the ice."

Dancing on Ice first skated onto screens back in 2006 and ran for nine seasons initially, before being dropped after 2014. It was then revived in 2018 but has been cancelled for a second time after its 17th series.

Judges Torvill and Dean performed their final televised routine during the 2025 final this month. The duo are set to retire following a farewell tour in the coming months.