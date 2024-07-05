Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The election may be over, but Count Binface’s work continues this September 🗑️

Despite the General Election leading to a landslide victory for the Labour Party, one political candidate is still on the campaign trail in September - Count Binface.

Those attuned to politics will be familiar with the “intergalactic space warrior” after his most recent attempt to run as “Mayor of Earth Capital” - known to the rest of us as London, alongside standing as a candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the 2019 United Kingdom general election against the then prime minister, Boris Johnson.

But while some are breathing a sigh of relief that Sir Keir Starmer is now the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Count Binface still thinks that there is work to do - hence continuing on his campaign trail throughout September with “rallies” in Cardiff, Bath, Leeds, Hull, Edinburgh, Glasgow and many more.

But what does Count Binface want? Easy - to “Make Earth Great Again” (MEGA), by ensuring the hard issues are still being discussed: Cheaper croissants, the nationalisation of Adele, the return of Ceefax and water bosses to take a dip in UK rivers to see how they like it.

Where is Count Binface performing in the United Kingdom?

2024 Mayor for London candidate Count Binface continues his political rallies across the UK this September, promising to Make Earth Great Again (Credit: Provided) | Provided

Count Binface looks to continue his political campaign to “Make Earth Great Again” by bringing his show to the following locations on the following dates throughout 2024.

Where can I get tickets to see Count Binface perform in the United Kingdom?

Tickets to see Count Binface on his UK tour are available through See Tickets and AEG Presents from today.

Ok - who is Count Binface, really?

Who are you to doubt our intergalactic space warrior?

Alright then, as it stands Count Binface is the creation of British comedian Jonathan David Harvey, who originally went under the name “Lord Buckethead” until he was forced to change his character’s name due to a copyright dispute with an American filmmaker.

Among his most recent policies during the 2024 General Election, when he ran against Rishi Sunak for the seat in Richmond and Northallerton constituency, were promises to build a “space bridge" to solve the traffic problems caused by Northallerton's level crossings and reduce the price of 99 Flake ice creams to 99 pence.

During his run to become Mayor of London, Harvey ran on his manifesto that included the abolition of VAR, the promise to force Thames Water managers to "take a dip in the Thames... see how they like it", due to sewage discharge controversies and to "build at least one affordable house", referring to the housing crisis in London in 2024.