Though the summer festival season is pretty much at an end now, that doesn’t meant the end of a plethora of concerts and tours still to come in the United Kingdom this year.

Many of those shows happen to be passing through the East Midlands area also, with shows taking place not just in Nottingham, but Leicester, Lincoln, Grimsby and we even spotted a gig of note taking place in Boston before the end of 2024 too.

Many of the shows we’ve listed have tickets still available - be it through Ticketmaster, See Tickets or Ticketweb, while on the odd occassion (such as in the case of The Last Dinner Party), if you are desperate to head along to the performance, you might want to try your hand on the reseller market; might we suggest Stubhub in that instance?

Here’s 15 of our picks for shows that are still to come to the East Midlands before the end of 2024 - will you be heading along to one of these events, or have we missed out on a show you think we should of included? Leave a comment and let us know!

Blossoms Blossoms continue their UK tour, with dates in the Midlands including Nottingham's Rock City (October 23), Victoria Hall in Stoke-on-Trent (October 28) and the Engine Shed in Lincoln on October 29 2024.

Shed Seven Shed Seven bring a bit of Britpop nostalgia to the East Midlands before the end of 2024, with appearances at Head Records in Leamington Spa (September 28), Rough Trade in Nottingham (October 2), the O2 Academy in Leicester (November 25) and the Engine Shed in Lincoln on December 3 2024.

The Libertines Carl and Pete ride again, as the beloved Libertines are set to perform at Rock City in Nottingham on October 21 and the Engine Shed in Lincoln on November 7 2024.