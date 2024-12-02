Comedy icon Jasper Carrott heads for Peterborough

The "godfather of British comedy" – Jasper Carrott – is heading for Peterborough in the New Year.

The iconic comedy star will take to the Peterborough New Theatre stage on February 3, 2025, and will be joined by special guests – tribute group Strictly ABBA for a night combining the best of comedy and music.

With a career that has spanned decades, Jasper remains one of the nation’s most beloved entertainers. Renowned for his observational humour and storytelling prowess, he has earned countless accolades and the admiration of fans and critics alike.

His quick wit and razor-sharp delivery have set the standard for British stand-up, and his live performances continue to leave audiences roaring with laughter.

Adding a musical twist to the evening, Strictly ABBA will join Jasper on stage to perform the greatest hits of the legendary Swedish supergroup.

From Dancing Queen to Waterloo, their high-energy renditions of ABBA’s timeless classics will transport the audience back to the golden era of disco.

Together, Jasper’s comedy and the infectious music of Strictly ABBA will create an unforgettable evening of entertainment – a true comedy icon with a blend of laughter, nostalgia, and musical brilliance.

Tickets (from £27.50) go on sale on Thursday from the New Theatre website www.newtheatre-peterborough.com or calling the box office on 01733 852992.