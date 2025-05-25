Code of Silence will return with more episodes this weekend - but who is in the cast? 📺

Code of Silence is back with a brand new episode tonight.

Rose Ayling-Ellis leads the cast - but she isn’t the only recognisable star.

See who else is in the cast of the ITV drama.

Code of Silence will be back with two more episodes over the bank holiday weekend on ITV. It is another double helping for viewers, ITV has confirmed.

Rose Ayling-Ellis leads the cast of this thrilling crime show, which continues the broadcaster’s strong first half of 2025. However she is not the only famous face in the cast.

But where do you know the actors in the show from? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Code of Silence on today?

Rose Ayling-Ellis in Code of Silence | Mammoth/ ITV

The six-part crime thriller made its debut last weekend and will continue tonight (May 25) with its third episode. It will be followed by another episode on Monday (May 26).

Code of Silence will start at 9pm on both nights. Both episodes will last for approximately an hour and finish at around 10pm.

What to expect from Code of Silence?

The preview for the third episode, via Radio Times , reads: “Alison's informant work grows riskier as she secretly follows Braden and Liam to a building site, where she learns that the gang need an insider to access the vault.

“As the police eventually identify the gang's target as billionaire Amir Joshi, Alison discovers a fact about her and Julie's looming eviction that pushes her to become increasingly conflicted about her bond with Liam.”

Who is in the cast for Code of Silence?

Rose Ayling-Ellis takes on the lead role in this ITV show - but she will be joined by plenty of recognisable faces. The main cast includes:

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Alison Brooks

Charlotte Ritchie as DS Ashleigh Francis

Andrew Buchan as DI James Marsh

Kieron Moore as Liam Barlow

Other actors set to appear in the show include Nathan Armarkwei Laryea, Joe Absolom, Beth Goddard, Andrew Scarborough, Fifi Garfield and Rolf Choutan.

Where do you know Code of Silence cast from?

Rose Ayling-Ellis was recently a guest star in the latest season of Doctor Who. She appeared in The Well - a surprise sequel to beloved classic Midnight - playing lone survivor Aliss.

It has been a busy 2025, with Rose having also appeared in the BBC drama Reunion. But you may recognise her from the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2021 which she won - as well as her role as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders.

Kieron Moore was part of the cast for Apple TV’s Masters of the Air in 2024. He also had a lead role in the streaming series Vampire Academy and appeared in Netflix’s The Sandman.

Viewers may recognise Charlotte Ritchie from the hit comedy series Ghosts, in which she played the lead role of Alison throughout the full show. She was also in Call the Midwife from 2015 to 2018 as Barbara Gilbert and also had a lead role in the final two seasons of Netflix’s You.

Andrew Buchan might feel like one of those faces you can’t quite place - but he has had many roles on TV over the years. He played Mark Latimer in Broadchurch and was Wallace Webb in Netflix’s Black Doves late last year.

