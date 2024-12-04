Surely now is an acceptable time to start ringing in the Christmas season, be it with markets, carol singing or Santa appearing in Peterborough grottos?

As we march towards the final few weeks before the big day arrives on December 25, if there are some Scrooges or Grinchs amongst your family or friends, why not try and change their mind with one of the array of Christmas events taking place in the area this month?

It’s not all sitting on Santa’s knee either; from the annual Peterborough Cathedral choir service, through to G4 passing through the town spreading their own brand of holly jolly festive cheer, tickets for a number of these events are still available now through either Ticketmaster, See Tickets or directly from the event itself.

We’ve picked 13 events taking place around Peterborough during the festive season; will you be heading to any of our selections before preparing the annual Christmas Day meal?

1 . Nene Park Winter Festival Running from Saturday 30th November to Christmas Eve, the festival at Ferry Meadows promises an enchanting experience for all ages. Explore the magical willow sculpture trail, enjoy captivating performances, or relax with a movie screening under the stars. Delight in festive food and drinks, and shop for unique seasonal gifts at the Christmas Shop. New this year, in collaboration with the National Literacy Trust, is a special storybook created by local author Ellie Sandall, inspired by the enchanted forest setting. Tickets are £10.50 per person, with free entry for children under 3, and parking is included.

2 . Christmas Dinner and Disco Get into the festive spirit at The Boizot Lounge on Friday, 6th December, from 7:30 pm to midnight! With only 144 spaces available, this exclusive Christmas event promises an unforgettable evening of dining, dancing, and holiday cheer. Enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner, followed by a lively disco to keep the celebration going. It's the perfect opportunity to kick off your holiday season in style! With limited availability, be sure to secure your spot for this festive occasion.

3 . St. Nicholas Day Celebrations Celebrate the festive spirit of St. Nicholas Day with a unique Ukrainian twist at the Peterborough Museum on December 7th. From 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM, enjoy a delightful event filled with cultural experiences and holiday cheer. The celebration features a stunning art exhibition showcasing children's icon paintings and handcrafted Bethlehem stars. There will also be live music and a presentation on the traditions surrounding St. Nicholas. For families, there are gingerbread decorating sessions and other hands-on activities. Plus, a charity sale of unique gifts will support Ukrainian orphans and children in need.