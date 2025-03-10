Is Cheltenham 2025 on TV? How to watch Cheltenham Festival and channel details
- Cheltenham Festival is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar.
- It will run for four days and will be televised once again.
- But how can you watch it at home?
The TV plans for Cheltenham Festival this year have been confirmed. ITV will once again be broadcasting the highly anticipated event throughout the week.
Running for four days from Tuesday (March 11) to Friday (March 14), the broadcaster will be covering all of the major moments. Including of course the coveted Gold Cup.
But how can you watch Cheltenham 2025? Here’s all you need to know:
Is Cheltenham Festival on TV in 2025?
ITV will be broadcasting live throughout Cheltenham once again in 2025. It has also agreed a deal to cover UK horse racing until the end of 2026.
Coverage will be broadcast on ITV1/ 1HD and available on ITVX starting tomorrow (March 11). ITV will be live from the festival throughout the afternoon on each of the race days.
How to watch Cheltenham 2025?
As mentioned in the section above, the legendary horse racing festival will be broadcast live by ITV. And you won’t have to work hard to find the coverage, it hasn’t been relegated to a secondary channel.
Cheltenham Festival will be live on ITV1/ 1HD as well as on the on demand service ITVX. The app is available on smart TVs, phones, tablets and computers.
Which channel is Cheltenham 2025 on?
ITV has confirmed its broadcast schedule for the full Cheltenham Festival. It is as follows:
- Tuesday - 12.45pm to 5pm, ITV1
- Wednesday - 12.45pm to 5pm, ITV1
- Thursday - 12.45pm to 5pm, ITV1
- Friday - 12.45pm to 5pm, ITV1
All of the major events from Cheltenham 2025 will be broadcast live - including of course the Gold Cup. ITV began its current horse racing coverage back in 2017 and has agreed a deal through to the end of 2026.
Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “This deal will take us to a decade of racing on ITV and we’re delighted to be able to continue to bring to viewers well over 100 days of live coverage of this wonderful sport, including some of the most enjoyable, storied and thrilling events of each year. “
Nevin Truesdale, The Jockey Club’s Chief Executive, added: “We at The Jockey Club love working with the ITV Racing team to showcase the sport, our racecourses, the horses and the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to tell their stories in an entertaining, fun and engaging way. We’re really looking forward to continuing to do that and finding new ways to collaborate in the future.”
