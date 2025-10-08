The Traitors Castle will be welcoming its latest guests - but where is it? 📺👀

Celebrity Traitors takes viewers back to the famous castle.

The BBC filmed the spin-off at the same location.

But where exactly is the Traitors Castle?

It is almost time to step back through the doors of the Traitors Castle for the very first celebrity edition of the beloved BBC series.

The Celebrity Traitors is about to make its long awaited debut and excitement couldn’t be higher. An all-star cast has been assembled for the inaugural season of the spin-off.

Host Claudia Winkleman is back once again but she has shared her biggest fear about it. Learn why she was ‘scared’ by the idea at first.

The BBC has confirmed that the premiere episode will be a bumper length one. See what time it starts and how long it is.

Where is The Traitors Castle?

Where is the Traitors castle? | BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge

The BBC show has filmed all of its seasons at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands - including Celebrity Traitors. It is located about 30 miles north of Inverness and is in the Highland region and it dates back to the 19th century.

According to Google maps, it would take you around 4 hours to drive from Edinburgh to Ardross Castle, the same for Glasgow and for those south of the border - it is around an 11 hour drive from London.

Can you visit Celebrity Traitors filming locations?

Ardross Castle can actually be booked as a wedding location - so if you are a Traitors super fan and have deep pockets, you could actually book it for your dream venue.

According to the website, wedding parties can stay at the castle for two nights and the ceremony can take place both indoors or outdoors.

