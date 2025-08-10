Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins fans can watch episodes early via Channel 4+ 📺

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is airing on Channel 4.

The full season is available early on Channel 4+.

But how exactly can fans watch it right now?

A brand new episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will arrive in just a few hours. However, eager fans can get ahead of the curve and watch it before everyone else.

Channel 4 has made the full series available to stream early via its premium streaming service. The on-demand platform is normally free with adverts, but viewers can pay for an enhanced version.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is one of the shows that subscribers can watch early. Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins series 7 early?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins cast for 2025 | Channel 4

Channel 4 will be broadcasting two episodes of the show every week. The reality series will be on terrestrial TV on Sunday and Monday nights through to the bank holiday weekend in late August.

However, for fans who simply can’t wait and need to find out what happens next, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins series 7 can be watched in full already. It is available to stream via Channel 4+, the premium version of the broadcaster’s on-demand platform.

It does mean however, viewers would have to fork out for another subscription to be able to watch the episodes early. All eight episodes are available to watch for Channel 4+ members.

What does Channel 4+ cost and how to sign-up?

The premium version of Channel 4’s on demand streaming platform will set you back £3.99 per month, It does include early access to shows like Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins as well as an ad-free viewing experience.

Channel 4+ does offer a seven day free-trial - so fans could binge the show and cancel afterwards. A yearly subscription is available for £39.99, which is a 15 per cent saving compared to paying monthly.

