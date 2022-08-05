Buckle up for a comedy rollercoaster ride - look who is coming to a theatre near you

Paul Chowdhry, Jack Dee and Tom Allen - part of the local comedy offering

In addition to a clutch of comedy club nights featuring some of the best up and coming comics on the circuit, familiar faces from television screens – Dawn French, Russell Kane, Jack Dee, Dom Joly to name just four – will be appearing on a stage near you soon.,

Here’s how they are lining up:

BILLY PEARCE

Roy Chubby Brown

The Cresset, August 30

A national treasure, and without doubt one of Britain’s most talented and best loved comedians, multi-award winner Billy Pearce has won just about every comedy award going and has appeared on theatre stages across the country – don’t miss him when he stops off at Peterborough.

DALISO CHAPONDA – APOCALYPSE NOT NOW

Key Theatre, September 16

Dom Joly

Finalist of Britain’s Got Talent and star of BBC Radio 4’s Citizen of Nowhere Daliso Chaponda is back out of the house and on a stage with a new hour of the slickest, sharpest look at life.

DAWN FRENCH

New Theatre, September 15

As Dawn says: “There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun. I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…”

Chris McCausland

RUSELL KANE LIVE: The Essex Variant

The Cresset, September 15

Russell Kane’s bringing his gut-punch funny, searing, award-winning take on the past two years to town! Hailed as The Guardian’s No. 1 comedy performance to come out of 2020. this high-octane show brings nuclear-energy belly laughs and pant-wetting observations.

JACK DEE: Off The Telly

Dawn French

The Cresset, September 21

Join Jack Dee for an evening of entertainment (food and beverages not included) in his new stand-up tour. “In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in.” says Jack.

TOM ALLEN – WORK IN PROGRESS

Stamford Corn Exchange, September 28 and 29

Tom Allen is heading back on the road, warming up new material ahead of his brand new tour.

JONGLEURS: LEGENDS

Chris McCausland

Key Theatre, September 30

Buckle up for a comedy rollercoaster ride that will leave you breathless from laughter!

Jarred Christmas has had audiences around the world howling over his hysterical and relatable past experiences and impeccable comic timing. Paul Tonkinson has long upheld his esteemed reputation as one of the finest stand-ups the UK has to offer. Ninia Benjamin is a tour-de-force of comedy… she’s outrageously rude but above all sidesplittingly funny. Mike Gunn’s history is as interesting and entertaining as his comedy. A self-confessed pessimist, he describes himself as “not a natural choice for a career in laughter”.

DOM JOLY’S HOLIDAY SNAPS

Stamford Corn Exchange, September 30

Dom Joly is best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV. And now the writer and broadcaster is undertaking his first UK tour since 2011, giving fans a rare opportunity to see him live.

Dom will be talking about his exploits as a serial globe-trotting and seeker of dangerous travel spots.

From North Korea though the Congo and Syria to Chernobyl, he’s visited some of the most unusual places on the planet. Joly famously attended school with Osama Bin Laden and armed with a trusty Powerpoint, fans can expect his holiday snaps to provide comedy and a sense of danger. The best-selling author will meet fans after the show to sign copies of his latest book, The Hezbollah Hiking Club.

ROY CHUBBY BROWN

The Cresset, October 8

After 50 years in show business Roy Chubby Brown has proven himself time and time again! Roy has performed 2,000 plus live shows worldwide, written four books and countless original songs and gained millions of fans during his career – he truly is Britain’s King of Comedy.

GLENN MOORE: WILL YOU STILL NEED ME, WILL YOU STILL FEED ME, GLENN I’M SIXTY MOORE

Key Theatre, October 14

Edinburgh Comedy Award “Best Show” nominee Glenn Moore is one of the best joke writers of his generation and is back on tour in Autumn 2022.

Expect a “comedy masterclass” (The Times) and a high-energy barrage of the most jokes you’ve ever heard humanely fit into one stand-up show.

As seen/heard on Mock The Week (BBC2), The Stand-Up Sketch Show (ITV2), The Dave Berry Breakfast Show (Absolute Radio) and The Now Show (BBC Radio 4).

ROB AUTON: THE CROWD SHOW

The Cresset, October 21

The Crowd Show is a comedy/theatre/spoken word show about crowds by award-winning writer, actor and podcaster Rob Auton.

Perfect for fans of The Cresset’s Comedy Club, The Crowd Show is a show suitable for anybody who wants to be in the crowd for this show!!

CHRIS MCCAUSLAND: SPEAKY BLINDER

The Cresset, October 22

Star of the Royal Variety Performance, Would I Lie to You?, Have I Got News For You, QI and Live at the Apollo, one of the UK’s top stand-ups Chris McCausland is on tour with a stand-up show about life, family, and loads of other nonsense as well!

GARY DELANEY: Gary in Punderland

The Cresset, November 30

Get ready to dive into a rabbit hole of jokes as star of Live at the Apollo and sell-out sensation Gary Delaney is back! Gary has been through the laughing glass and he’s ready to bring you a brand-new show with hit after hit of the kind of one-liners only a master could craft.

PAUL CHOWDHRY: FAMILY FRIENDLY COMEDIAN (NO CHILDREN)

New Theatre, December 4

Following a complete sell-out 2021 tour, star of global smash hit ‘Live Innit’, Taskmaster and the first British-Asian stand-up to sell-out London’s Wembley Arena added extra 2022 dates – and his delayed show is coming to Peterborough.

After barely surviving the pandemic, and with two years of pent-up killer material, Paul tackles the UK’s handling of the pandemic, why the rules of six only worked for white people, fame, England football fans and Tom Cruise landing his helicopter in someone’s garden.

JIMEOIN: THE CRAIC!

NEW THEATRE, February 24

An hilarious evening of World-Class stand-up from live comedy’s internationally acclaimed Irish master!

You’ve seen him on ‘The Royal Variety Performance’, ‘Live at the Apollo’, ‘Sunday Night at the Palladium’, ‘Conan O’Brien’ or perhaps online where he has clocked up hundreds of millions of views of his comedy clips… but NOTHING beats seeing Jimeoin live.

Award-winning with a wide appeal and a cheeky, no-gimmicks and superbly observed sense of humour, Jimeoin has audiences in stitches across the UK, Europe, USA and of his adopted homeland of Australia.

SOPHIE DUKER: HAG

Key Theatre, March 18

The sexy baby from Taskmaster is all grown up.

Back in 2019 she was a Babybel – round, sweet, pure. Now she’s vintage cheddar – extra mature and hiding in your fridge.

As seen on Live At The Apollo and literally everywhere else.