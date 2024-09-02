Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Keaton dons his iconic striped suit again as “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” arrives in cinemas. 🎞

Tim Burton’s beloved 1988 film “Beetlejuice” sees its sequel finally released in cinemas this week.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” brings back original cast members Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, and are joined by Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci.

But with the original film controversially earning a 12 rating upon release, is the sequel once again suitable for younger family members?

Tim Burton’s long awaited sequel to his 1988 hit “Beetlejuice” is finally about to hit UK cinemas this week, with “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” bring back several cast members.

They’re joined for the new film by Jenna Ortega, playing Lydia Deetz’s daughter Astral, Justin Theroux as Lydia’s love interest, Willem Dafoe, Burns Gorman and current Burton flame Monica Belucci as Betelguese’s ex.

The film had its star-studded premiere at the Venice Film Festival on August 28 2024, and early reviews for the film have already started to filter in before it opens in cinemas on September 6 2024.

So is the film worth checking out if you’re a fan of the original or a fan of Jenna Ortega? Plus, with the controversy surrounding the ultimate age rating of the 1988 original, despite its strong language and themes at times, what have the BBFC rated the sequel in an age where almost anything can go compared to censorship in the ‘80s?

What is “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” about?

“36 years after the events of Beetlejuice, the Deetz family returns home to Winter River after Charles Deetz's unexpected death. Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened, releasing Betelgeuse.”

Who stars in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?”

Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton return as Lydia Deetz and Betelguese in Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel to 1988's "Beetlejuice." "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" arrives to UK cinemas this weekend. | Warner Bros. Pictures

“Beetlejuice” actors Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara are joined for the sequel by a host of big names, including current “scream queen” Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe and Monica Belluci. IMDB has the following performers listed in lead roles for the film.

Michael Keaton as Betelgeuse

Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz

Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz

Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz

Justin Theroux as Rory

Monica Bellucci as Delores, Betelgeuse's ex-wife

Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson

Burn Gorman as Father Damien

Danny DeVito

Arthur Conti

Filipe Cates

What happened to Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin?

To paraphrase Geena Davis’ reasoning why the Maitlands, the original protagonists of the original film, are no longer in the house - “ghosts grow old.”

Geena Davis stated she would not be returning as Barbara Maitland due to her age, saying: "Our characters were stuck the way they looked when they died forever, so it's been a while, it's been a minute".

Burton confirmed during an interview with People in August 2024 that Davis and Alec Baldwin didn't return for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” as the Maitlands weren't needed for the story he wanted to tell, which he admitted that he personally couldn't have done in 1989 due to it focusing on three generations within the Deetz family.

So what happened to the Maitlands? Spoiler alert - they found a loophole which meant they could finally leave the house and enter the afterlife; so a happy ending for the pair once again, despite not appearing in the new film.

How long is “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” has a run time of 105 minutes, or in Layman's terms 1 hour and 45 minutes.

What age rating in the United Kingdom in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?”

The BBFC have given “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” a 12A rating, similar to the original’s current rating for home release. The board have stated the reasons for the 12A rating are due to “moderate horror, gore, violence, sex, drug references (and) language.”

In their summary for the decision, the BBFC wrote: “this comedy horror sequel (...) features a host of horribly wounded ghosts, as well as some startling moments of horror (jump scares.)”

What have early reviews been like for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?”

Early reviews for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” have been positive, with Rotten Tomatoes already listing the film as “Fresh” with a 78% rating from 40 reviews before the audience score has been added.

In his review for Time Out, Phil de Semlyen wrote that the film was “S powered by its own helter-skelter momentum and the wild-eyed Keaton, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice just about holds all its macabre threads together. It’s not Burton at his very best, but like its fiendish antihero, it does the trick.”

For those concerned that CGI might surpass the lovable stop-motion animation that Burton has been renowned for, Dexerto’s review should put those minds at ease: “Thirty years of technological advancement may mean the edges are smoother this time around, but Burton isn't over reliant on digital effects, preserving the story's impeccable sense of place”

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" opens in UK cinemas on September 6 2024, including Odeon Cinemas.