Your weekly gig guide to what's on in Peterborough's pubs and clubs

THURSDAY:
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has original acoustic night with Meg McPartlin, Sara Ashley and Zack Grey from 8.30pm;
Charters, Town Bridge, has a general knowledge quiz from 8pm – teams of up to six, free entry, winning team gets £20 bar voucher;
FRIDAY
Charters has the legendary Don Letts in association with Eclectic Ballroom – a ticket only event from 10pm;The Ostrich Inn, North Street, 8 Foot Under from 9.30pm;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Quo Vadis. Resident DJ Mr Nash and guest DJs with uplifting 90s, House garage, Ibiza classics, 90s, RnB, Hip Hop, 90s Reggae. From 9.30pm , Free entry ;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dave Smith;
Turbines Tavern, Lincoln Road, has Citizen Smith from 8pm. Free entry;
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Morning Glory from 9pm.
Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue, has Queen tribute band Real Magic. Tickets £10;Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.Rhythm Room, New Road, has Rotation – resident DJ Mikey White playing the very best in 80s, 90s & 00s remixes from 9pm to 1am.
SATURDAY (21st):The Ostrich Inn has The Money Shot from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dead Horse;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Expletives with a rambunctious tribute to the punk and new wave explosion of the 70s and 80s from 9pm-11pm, free entry;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove. DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry, from 9pm – 3am.
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Returns from 9pm;
The Blue Bell, Werrington has Frankly My Dear from 9pm;Charters has Carpark Rendezvous. Free entry, from 10pm.;Peterborough Conservative Club has Col Stevens, from 8.30pm - 11.30pm, with songs from the 50s to the 80s;
Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue, has Off The Record. Tickets £6/ Members £5;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Blackout (Inside) from 8.30pm - 11pm;Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best house and R&B tracks;Rhythm Room has NOUGHTIES 00s Bottomless Brunch from 2pm – 5m, followed by Saturday Night Social with resident DJ Boost playing the very best in Dance, R&B, Anthems and Party Tunes from 9pm;
SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Mark Stevens from 4.30pm;
The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Numbers from 2pm;Charters has Palmy Ukulele Band – playing upbeat music from the 70s to the present day. Free entry, from 3pm;
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Jordan Poole, from 3pm-6pm
MONDAY:
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Jimmy James, from 7pm-10pm;
The Ostrich inn has Wonk Unit and The Deadites from 7.30pm;
TUESDAY:
Liberation has Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;