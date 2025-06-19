Your nights out sorted - what's on in Peterborough's pubs and clubs

A big night at Red Room in Broadway on Friday .

Three days of Hamptonbury at The Moorhen and a massive night of music at Red Room on Friday.

THURSDAY 19th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriters Sessions - four performers from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Whyte Noise from 8.30pm playing Rock, Old School and Punk covers.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 20th:

Red Room, Broadway, has an explosive mix of Dancehall, Afrobeats, Reggae & Urban Bangers. The line-up includes T Rex, Audio Kush, Everette Irie, Scarcha Dappa and DJ Vinny with special guests Vybset Sound and Peppa Hype. Hosted by Platinum Browning.

The Moorhen, Hampton Vale, has Hamptonbury Day One – a UV Party hosted by DJ Slim.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Eclectic Ballroom from 5pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has The Notifications from 8:30pm, playing Soul & Motown.

The Ostrich Inn has Black Rose Society from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Nick T presents Throwback – old school anthems from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Lee Clingan.

The Woolpack, Stanground, has 90s Disco from 8pm. Hosted by Lovley Entertainment. The Crown, Lincoln Road, has 23 Reasons playing unique versions of songs from the 60s up to present day.

SATURDAY 21st

The Moorhen, Hampton Vale, has Hamptonbury Day Two – all-day ticketed event in a marquee with Deep Frequency, Casa Mombo – Matt:A, Paul S.W., Warbeats, Rob & Kieran (Top Notch Entertainers) The Guards, The Zephyrs, Lee Clingan, Squadron, and Oasus, an Oasis Tribute.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

The Dragon, Werrington has stalls, music and BBQ for Werrington Carnival afternoon. Hosted by Lovley Entertainment.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Eclectic Light Orchestra from 9pm, an E.L.O Tribute Band

The Ostrich Inn has Candy Twist from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has live music, street food, and stall from 12noon to 11pm for Werrington Carnival. Live music from Palmy Ukulele Band, Salmon Dave, Jimi Handtrix, and Cap n Rastys Skiffle City Rockers.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Toxic Blondes.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Blackout UK from 9pm until late .

Brewery Tap has DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after

Charters has a special Windrush Celebration from 2pm. Enjoy food by Coco’s Caribbean Kitchen, and connect with local heritage through Roland Burt’s storytelling stand — a space to share and honour stories of those who belong here and are part of this rich history.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has James Reynolds.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Freudian Slippers from 9pm, a 4-piece covers band. Members free, non-members £2.

SUNDAY 22nd:

The Moorhen, Hampton Vale, has Hamptonbury Day Three – feel-good music in the beer garden from 1pm-6pm, with Joanne Fenton, Tom Stone and Tommy Philpot.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

The Ostrich Inn has Laketown from 5.30pm .

Charters has Summer Sundays with The Catch UK in the beer garden from 3pm.

The Woolpack, Stanground, has Rock ‘n’ Roll Bingo (£2 per game). Hosted by Lovley Entertainment.

The Blue Bell, Dogsthorpe, has Kick Back from 2pm playing Rock and Pop chart hits.

TUESDAY 24th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

WEDNESDAY 25th:

Applecart at Cardea has Quiz Night. Hosted by Lovley Entertainment from 8pm.

The Gordon Arms, Oundle Road, has Quiz Night. Hosted by Lovley Entertainment from 8pm.