Your at-a-glance guide to what's on this week in Peterborough's pubs, bars and clubs

See The Midnight Calling Friday, saturday or Sunday.

THURSDAY

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has You & I and Him from 8.30pm;

The Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Peterborough Big Band from 8pm playing a wide range of music from the 1930s to the 2010s. It is £5 on the door.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Free entry, teams of six, winning team gets £20 bar voucher.FRIDAY:The Ostrich Inn has The Expletives from 9.30pm;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Mr Nash presents Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm. Free entry;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Leon;The Nags Head, Eastrea, has Stealer, from 9pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Midnight Calling (pictured) from 9pm playing classic Rock n Roll, modern dancefloor fillers and everything in between. (Free admission); Bijou, Bridge Street, has Jongleurs Comedy Club in the Bijou Basement, featuring Michael Legge, Jason Patterson and Martin Westgate. Doors open 7.30pm, show starts at 8pm. Tickets £15.SATURDAY:

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Amour du Jazz appearing live in the Bijou Basement from 9pm. Tickets from www.bijoupeterborough.co.uk

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Atomic from 9pm playing late 70s, Post Punk, New Wave, Power Pop era covers;The Ostrich Inn has Blackout UK - 9.30pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has 2020 Vision;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Midnight Calling;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am – bringing top tunes from the 70’s to now! Free entry;Charters has Eclectic Ballroom from 3-9pm. DJ Mixing – Disco, funk, soul house and hip hop. Free entry.;Peterborough Conservative Club has Cecil Farayi singing Soul and Motown from 8.30pm- 11.30pm;SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Jimmy Doherty - 4.30pm;Charters has Jazz Underground from 12-3pm – a l ive jazz DJ set by Malcolm James and Paul Andrews. Free entry. Followed by Last Minute Brigade from 3-6pm. Free entry;

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6-11pm. Free entry;

Pizza Parlour & Music Cafe, Cowgate, has the versatile laid back acoustic duo Division from 3pm-6pm;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe has The Midnight Calling from 2pm;

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue, has organist Chris Booth from 7-10pm. £8 members, £10 guest;

MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour & Music Cafe has acoustic singer/songwriter Jess Orestano from 7pm to 10pm;

TUESDAY:

O’Neill’s, Broadway: Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;

Pizza Parlour & Music Cafe has Karaoke Tuesday from 7pm to 10pm;WEDNESDAY:

Pizza Parlour & Music Cafe has Italian night with Sav and Don from 7pm-10pm;