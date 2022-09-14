Your at-a-glance guide to what's on this week

Dr Feelgood play the Iron Horse Ranch House this weekend.

Dr Feelgood

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, September 17

Formed on Canvey Island in Essex in the early 1970s Dr. Feelgood (pictured) remains one of the most popular and exciting live rhythm and blues acts in the world with a string of hit singles including Roxette, Back in the Night, Milk and Alcohol, Down at the Doctors, She Does it Right, Going Back Home and See You Later Alligator.

The current line up features the rhythm section Kevin Morris on drums and Phil Mitchell on bass (both 39 years), the return of the legendary Gordon Russell on guitar, and Robert Kane (formerly of the Animals) who joined in 1999.

THURSDAY:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night with Gary Kenneth, Toni Barker and Jimmy Doherty from 8.30pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry,

Bijou has Quiz Night from 8pm;FRIDAY:

Bojou has its acoustic sessions with Lee Clingan from 6.45pm;

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has a return visit for Hi On Maiden, the world’s longest running Iron Maiden tribute band. Special guests are new classic rock/metal band hailing from Bedfordshire - Firefall.Charters has DJ MR M – Playing a selection from 60s psychedelia to old-school house;The Ostrich Inn has Radius 45 from 9.30pm;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Disco Inferno with DJ Theodore S Supafly – 60s, 70s, Funk & Disco from 9pm – 1am ;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Highway Star from 9pm playing 70’s Rock covers;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Mighty & High;SATURDAY:

Bijou has its basement sessions from 8pm with The Latiesha Maria BandThe Ostrich Inn has 23 Reasons from 9pm; ;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Tour*Ettes (downstairs from 9pm) and Bluecat Reggae Club (upstairs from 9pm);

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue, has talented vocalist Terry Carey from 8pm-11pm. Members £4, guests £5;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Guards from 9pm playing the best Rock, Pop and Indie Classic covers.Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am;Charters has Clarksdale Contract – Peterborough’s No.1 blues band from 10pm;Peterborough Conservative Club has Gemma B;SUNDAY:

Talbot Hotel, Oundle, has American UK-based singer- songwriter Annie Dressner.The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ session from 2pm - 7pm;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Lizzy on the Loose from 2pm – Peterborough’s only ‘Thin Lizzy’ Tribute Band.Charters has Dave Smith – front man of Austin Gold from 3-6pm;WEDNESDAY:

Bijou has Cinema Club.