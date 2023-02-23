Your at-a-glance guide to what's on in Peterborough

Huey Morgan will be at Charters on Saturday

​Charters, February 25

American superstar Huey Morgan, best known as the former frontman of rock/hip hop band Fun Lovin' Criminals, will be joining Eclectic Ballroom at Charters bar.Huey (pictured) performed both vocals and guitar, combining rock, hip hop, jazz, reggae, and funk influences in his music and also presents the hugely popular BBC6 Radio show. The Huey Morgan Show.He will be supported by Pat Unwin, Mark Goodliff, Jim Norton and Zed Malik (Eclectic Ballroom).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sold out online – tickets available at the door subject to availability.

THURSDAY:

Most Popular

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Peterborough Big Band from 8.15pm (£7.50 on the door) playing an eclectic mix of big band music with singer Lindsey.The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band rehearsal from 8pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm/ Teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm;FRIDAY (24th):Charters has Vinyl Night from 8pm;The Ostrich Inn has Highway Star from 9.30pm;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Sixties covers band Candy Twist from 9pm;

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has a Soul Night;Brewery Tap has Cosmic Rodney from 10pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Citizen Smith (original line up- Smithy, Loop & Blanty with Dave Smith);

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Black Rose (Society) from 9pm playing ‘70s, 80s and 90s Rock and Pop chart hits;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Angel Inn at Yarwell has Music Quiz from 9pm, teams of 1-6, £1pp;SATURDAY (25th):The Ostrich Inn has The Money Shot from 9.30pm;

The Crown has Radius 45 from 9pm playing Pop and Rock covers 50s up to date.Burghley Club has covers band Miscellaneous from 9pm;Brewery Tap has Mr Eddie Nash presents “The Get Down” from 9.30pm – 3am;Charters has Huey Morgan from 10pm (ticketed);Peterborough Conservative Club has Noel Gee. Members free, guests £3;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Fired Up from 9pm – 11.30pm;

The Angel Inn at Yarwell has karaoke from 9pm;SUNDAY (26th):

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe, has P Town Funk from 2pm playing Soul, Funk, Reggae, Rock, Pop and big chart hitsThe Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 4.45pm;;Charters has Charlie Scott & Dan Poole from 3pm, followed by Music Quiz from 6.30pm, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkway Club has an afternoon tea dance from 2pm-5pm;TUESDAY:

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot;