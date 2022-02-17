World class dinosaur exhibition coming to Peterborough this summer

Plans to present the exhibition in 2020 and 2021 had to be shelved due to the pandemic, but it will finally go on view in the 900-year-old cathedral from July 18 to September 3.

This world class exhibition has nine roaring and moving animatronic dinosaurs of various sizes, including a three-quarter size T.rex.

A 12-metre-long static model of a T. rex and a life- size T. rex skeleton will also be on show, facing each other across the Cathedral transepts.

The exhibition poses the killer question: Was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?

To help visitors think about this, the exhibition presents scenes showing the behaviour of several different dinosaur species, from the small and agile Sauronitholestes, to the savage Dromaeosaurus and the plant-eating Tenontosaurus. It also shows examples of bones and fossils to see what they can tell us about T. rex.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “We’re excited that after a long wait due to the pandemic we are now able to bring this wonderful exhibition to the cathedral. We know that many people, children especially, are fascinated by these pre-historic creatures and this will be a fantastic opportunity to see them right here in Peterborough rather than travelling to London.

“Of course, reflecting on the extinction of dinosaurs long ago will also help us to explore very current environmental issues like the diversity of species and how many of them are vulnerable to extinction. These are big questions about God’s creation and the responsibility we have as human beings to care for it and protect it.”

Brad Irwin, head of global Engagement at the Natural History Museum said: “We are thrilled to be bringing T. rex: The Killer Question to Peterborough at last. We hope that the exhibition will be able to educate and entertain an entirely new audience about dinosaurs, specifically the awe-inspiring T. rex. It is our hope that these exciting animals that once roamed the earth, can inspire a love of the natural world and motivate people to become advocates for the planet.”

It is expected that tickets for the exhibition will go on sale within the next few weeks.

The cathedral is inviting people to join ‘Team T.rex’ for an alert as soon as booking opens and for other news about the exhibition. To join free, email [email protected]

The cathedral is particularly grateful to the companies which are supporting the exhibition through practical help or financial contributions, including Anglia Compressors, Henson Crisp Independent Financial Advisers, Speed Agency and Aspray Peterborough. Any other companies which are interested in becoming sponsors are invited to email: [email protected] or call 01733 355311.

1. See T.rex The Killer Question at Peterborough Cathedral Deinonychus close up of head © The Natural History Museum London Photo Sales

2. See T.rex The Killer Question at Peterborough Cathedral Dromesaur at Hadrosaur nest © The Natural History Museum London Photo Sales

3. See T.rex The Killer Question at Peterborough Cathedral Hadrosaur mother with hatchlings © The Natural History Museum London. Photo Sales

4. See T.rex The Killer Question at Peterborough Cathedral Saurornithelestes close up of head Photo Sales