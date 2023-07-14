WiFi Wars - the ultimate show for gamers

​On Sunday, WiFi Wars audiences (there are two shows) will use a smartphone or tablet and compete in a range of games, quizzes and challenges to win the show, and prizes!

Developed in residence at the prestigious Royal Institution in London, Wi-Fi Wars is the ultimate interactive show for young gamers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You simply take your seat and log in with your smartphone or tablet (no need to install an app beforehand, it’s all done in-browser) and compete in a variety of challenges

WiFi Wars in coming to Key Theatre

Most Popular

There will be both a family-friendly matinee at Peterborough’s Key Theatre at 4pm, for those aged 6+, and an evening show at 7pm, aimed at those aged 12+ with entirely different games/quizzes at each, just in case people fancy going to them both.

The show is hosted by comedian Steve McNeil (team captain on UK TV’s hit comedy/gaming show “Dara O’Briain’s Go 8 Bit”) and the whole thing is made possible by the award-winning (and Guinness World-Record-Breaking) tech whizz, Rob Sedgebeer.

In 2016 Steve and Rob broke the Guinness World Record for "Most People Playing A Single Game of Pong" (286 people, the previous record was 251).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad