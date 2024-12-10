This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The band feud to almost end all feuds; the reasons behind the two-decade long feud between Guns N' Roses members

Guns N’Roses are set to perform in the United Kingdom once again in 2025.

The original line-up set to perform includes Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan among others.

But what led to the two decade feud between Axl Rose and Slash - and when did the feud end?

The band, set to perform in London and Birmingham, make their return to our shores after performing at London’s Hyde Park in 2023 as part of that year’s BST Hyde Park events, including the original line up featuring Slash alongside Axl Rose.

Which, for fans of the band, comes as somewhat of a shock still - not that Slash returned to the band solely, but that in some respects the band seem, well, less dysfunctional than during their heyday - and certainly around the time that ‘Use You Illusion’ was being recorded.

It would be that recording session, Slash’s collaboration with a controversial pop superstar and creative clash that would see the guitarist leave the band for nearly two decades, with shots fired between the two until an unlikely reunion leading to the original line-up to return.

So what was the deal regarding the feud between Axl Rose and Slash, ahead of tickets going on sale for their UK shows?

Why did Axl Rose feud with Slash in Guns N’ Roses?

The first significant rift between Axl Rose and Slash began in the early 1990s, shortly after the success of ‘Use Your Illusion’ in 1991 by multiple factors, with one of the main catalysts being a personal and creative fallout.

Axl Rose's desire to have total control over the Use Your Illusion project was a primary source of tension. While Guns N’ Roses had been known for its rebellious and freewheeling approach to rock music, Axl became increasingly assertive about the direction he wanted to take, particularly during the ‘Use Your Illusion’ sessions.

Axl's insistence on experimenting with different sounds and musical styles—ranging from orchestral arrangements to piano ballads—was not well-received by the other band members. According to several accounts, particularly in Slash's autobiography and interviews, Axl would often make decisions without consulting the rest of the band, and his perfectionism during recording sessions led to frustration.

As Axl stated in Rolling Stone back in 1991: “I’m not interested in compromising to make people happy... I’m interested in making the music I want to make.”

Slash, in particular, found the situation increasingly difficult to handle. In his memoir ‘Slash’ (2007), he describes how the recording of Use Your Illusion was particularly stressful due to Axl’s insistence on making the album sound exactly how he envisioned it, often to the detriment of the band's original energy.

Slash also had growing concerns about Axl’s late arrivals to recording sessions, which often left the rest of the band sitting around waiting. This behaviour became emblematic of Axl’s increasingly erratic conduct, which led to the other members feeling alienated.

Additionally, Slash noted that Axl had started to distance himself from the rest of the band, particularly when it came to making decisions about the songs' final arrangements and the album's overall direction.

As the recording sessions stretched on, members of Guns N' Roses, including Slash, Izzy Stradlin, and Duff McKagan, began to feel increasingly isolated from the creative process. The band’s original raw energy, which had been a hallmark of their earlier work, seemed to be slipping away. Axl’s focus on creating a more polished, orchestral, and diverse album clashed with the rest of the band’s more straightforward rock 'n' roll approach.

Izzy Stradlin, in particular, was frustrated with Axl's increasing domination of the recording process. Stradlin, who was known for his more laid-back style, was increasingly dissatisfied with the direction of the band and would leave midway through the recording sessions, contributing to the instability.

In interviews from this period, Axl defended his approach, claiming that he was just trying to make the band's music more ambitious and timeless. However, the rest of the band saw this as a form of dictatorship, and it deepened the rift between Axl and his bandmates.

The Michael Jackson incident

While it wasn’t the core reason for the feud between Rose and Slash, it didn’t help that the lead singer had ‘severe reservations’ about ‘his’ guitarist's involvement with controversial pop icon Michael Jackson around the time of ‘Use Your Illusion’ being released.

Axl fiercely guarded Guns N' Roses' rebellious, hard-rock image. He viewed Jackson as a symbol of mainstream pop, and Slash's involvement as a betrayal of the band's gritty ethos. This wasn't merely a musical disagreement, but a clash of identities.

Axl's increasing control over the band clashed with Slash's desire for artistic freedom. Axl saw the Jackson collaboration as a deviation from the band's core sound and a threat to his creative vision for Guns N' Roses.

The "Black or White" incident exacerbated existing tensions between Axl and Slash. Axl's perfectionism and increasingly erratic behaviour had already strained their relationship. Slash's decision to work with Jackson, perceived as a "sell-out" move by Axl, further fuelled resentment and mistrust.

Slash, in his autobiography, acknowledged Axl's deep-seated disapproval. He described Axl as feeling "betrayed" and "hurt," believing the collaboration disrespected the band and its image.

While not the sole cause of their rift, the "Black or White" incident became a significant symbol of the growing chasm between Axl and Slash, ultimately contributing to Slash's departure from Guns N' Roses in 1996.

When did Axl Rose and Slash stop feuding?

Slash and Axl began to speak more cautiously about each other in public. During this period, there were some signs of thawing. Axl, in a 2012 interview, acknowledged that time had passed and that he had no desire to keep holding grudges against Slash. Similarly, Slash expressed that he had "no hard feelings" toward Axl, though he was still wary about working with him again.

Slash stated in interviews in 2014 that he no longer had any anger toward Axl and that he had "moved on." However, there were still no concrete plans for a reunion at this point - until 2016.

Guns N' Roses announced a reunion tour featuring Axl Rose, Slash, and bassist Duff McKagan—marking the return of the classic line-up. The reunion was a major event in rock music, and while the details of their reconciliation were kept relatively private, both Axl and Slash spoke about their improved relationship in interviews.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Slash confirmed that they had reconciled and that they were "in a good place," with both of them acknowledging that their past issues were behind them.

Meanwhile, Axl explained that they had reached a point where they could communicate better and that their differences had been "worked out." He stated that the years of animosity and misunderstandings were in the past.

When are Guns N’ Roses touring in the United Kingdom?

Guns N’ Roses are set to perform at Villa Park in Birmingham on June 23 2025 and then Wembley Stadium in London on June 26 2024. Tickets for both events will go on general sale from Ticketmaster on December 13 2025.

Were you a Guns N’ Roses fan who thought that Slash would never re-join the band, or did you think that cooler heads would ultimately prevail? Let us know your memories on Guns N’Roses back during their ‘Use You Illusion’ days by leaving a comment down below.