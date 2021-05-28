Where to see live music in Peterborough this weekend

Peterborough band Velocity EMN-210605-142440005

On Friday the Burghley Club in Burghley Road will be rocking to the sounds of Velocity (8pm, tables available from 6pm). You can also catch the boys at The PSL club on Saturday night and at The Peacock on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Yard of Ale on Oundle Road has Tommy Philpot , while The Met Lounge has Oasis/Noel tribute Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Carpets (Saturday also).

On Saturday one of the area’s best Motown and soul bands the Motor City Vipers will be on stage at Coyotes Bar and Grill on Northminster; there is a chance to see the one and only Nicole Lawrence at Mattoni Italian restaurant in Hampton Vale (8pm); Old favourites Children of the Revolution will be on stage at the Burghley Club (8pm, tables available from 6pm). Lee Major is at The Yard of Ale. Oasis covers band Morning Glory will be at the Fletton Club; House of Feasts at Eye Green has Blackout UK at 6pm; The Conservative Club on Broadway has Noel Gee at 8.30pm.