Where to see live music in Peterborough this weekend
Peterborough’s live music scene continues to reawaken this Bank Holiday weekend with some well known outfits appearing in the city’s pubs and clubs.
On Friday the Burghley Club in Burghley Road will be rocking to the sounds of Velocity (8pm, tables available from 6pm). You can also catch the boys at The PSL club on Saturday night and at The Peacock on Bank Holiday Monday.
The Yard of Ale on Oundle Road has Tommy Philpot , while The Met Lounge has Oasis/Noel tribute Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Carpets (Saturday also).
On Saturday one of the area’s best Motown and soul bands the Motor City Vipers will be on stage at Coyotes Bar and Grill on Northminster; there is a chance to see the one and only Nicole Lawrence at Mattoni Italian restaurant in Hampton Vale (8pm); Old favourites Children of the Revolution will be on stage at the Burghley Club (8pm, tables available from 6pm). Lee Major is at The Yard of Ale. Oasis covers band Morning Glory will be at the Fletton Club; House of Feasts at Eye Green has Blackout UK at 6pm; The Conservative Club on Broadway has Noel Gee at 8.30pm.
And on Sunday look out for a set from Austin Gold frontman Dave Smith in the beer garden at Charters as their Sunday sessions continues from 3pm to 6pm; Children of the Revolution at Coyotes Bar and Grill; The Yard of Ale has Citizen Smith - this is an inside gig so booking is recommended; The Fletton Club has a triple bill featuring Luke Carey (3.30pm), Gaby Starbuck (6pm) and Nicky (8.30pm).