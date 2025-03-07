Where to see Jim Bob and John Otway in Peterborough

Peterborough’s long-established Club With No Name will break its brief 93-day silence later this month, when they kick off their new year of events.

​Breaking things in gently the first venture will be a nice evening of gentle acoustic tunes on a boat, when they host from the USA, alternative bluegrass country singer Mary Lee Kortes, at Charters Bar, by Town Bridge, on Sunday, March 23.

Mary is an internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter from New York City, who has so far released five albums of original music, and has toured the world as both a headliner and opening act for such luminaries as Bob Dylan, Steve Earle.

She returns to these shores having only just previously toured with Joe Jackson on his Theatre Tour last year. She is certainly no stranger to playing on ships either as she is currently aboard the Outlaw Country Cruse 9, a floating country music festival which sails from Miami to Nassau and St. Thomas.

John Otway will play the Club With No Name in Peterborough

Let’s hope the Nene isn't too much of a disappointment!

Mary will be supported on her UK tour by Carol Hodge, who is no stranger to Peterborough. Carol played Club With No Name last year as well as many Scary Clown events.

This seven fingered, piano-pounding singer songwriter is more often seen playing keboards for rock legends The Wildhearts and is also a member of Steve Ignorant's Crass project and has toured the globe with both.

Carol recently released her fifth studio album 'Effortless Insecurity' which takes a deep and somewhat dark dive into piano-led prog rock... her highly confessional and relatable lyricism, covering topics such as neurodiversity, self-doubt/self-worth, Autistic Spectrum masking, tinnitus and the importance of building community.

Club With No Name is bringing Jim Bob to Peterborough this month

There is not a gig goes by without at least a few audience members confessing to Carol that she has made them cry during her performance, such is her openness and emotionality. Be warned!

Later in the month (March 28th) CWNN has secured Jim Bob to play the same venue too.

The former frontman of Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine will be be playing a low-key warm-up show in Peterborough, which actually sold out in just 48 hours...but fans are more than welcome to join the already growing waiting list to be informed when any tickets get returned.

Other forthcoming Club With No Name gigs include the hotly tipped grime-punk act Riskee And The Ridicule, and a much-anticipated return to the city of "Rock and Roll’s Greatest Failure" John Otway!

John first headlined Peterborough at The Wirrina as part of John Otway and Wild Willy Barratt in 1978 when the pair were riding high in the charts with their single 'Cor Baby that's Really Free' – and it's all been downhill from there…

Along with Goldie Lookin' Chain, the legendary mod revival band The Chords UK as well as a host of very exciting new bands it looking to being a great year for live music for CWNN/

Tickets for all the above events are on sale now from www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname