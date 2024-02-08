Where to go, who to see - Peterborough's pubs and clubs this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

THURSDAY 8th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Thomas Doncker with support from Chris Poole from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar liquid prize!

Kingpin at the Iron Horse Ranch House

FRIDAY 9th:The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Eskimo Joe from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band re-formed to celebrate their 20th Anniversary. Playing ‘light’ Rock covers with incredible lead and backing vocals.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Shuttles.

Charters has DJ night with Eclectic Ballroom from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has 2012 Band from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Frankly My Dear from 9pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Amy presents Friday Vibes from 9pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has 2020 Vision.SATURDAY 10th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Reckless from 9pm. Popular five-piece female fronted Rock and Pop covers band.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler's CMC and the long awaited return of Rick Storm. £6 on the door, bring your own nibbles, all kinds of dancing, music starts at 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has High Rollers from 9.30pm.The Blue Bell, Werrington, has A Little Moore.Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has River City Hustle.Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has One Eyed Cats from 9pm.

The Fletton Club has Toby & Nat from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen with Saturday Night Groove from 9pm, playing top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has live music from Tiger Club from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Jenna.Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Valentines Date Night with live music from Kingpin (Bon & Kirsty from Halo and Blackout UK). Treat your loved one to a delicious romantic meal for two (2 or 3 courses from the special Valentines Menu) . Booking essential. Or just go along for a drink and enjoy the music.SUNDAY 11th:The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Tiger Club from 2pm. Peterborough ‘Supergroup’ made up of top local musicians, playing Soul, Funk, Pop and Rock covers.The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm - 4pm followed by Palmy Ukulele Band from 5pm.The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Tim from Ouse Valley Singles Club from 3pm.Charters has Chloe Lorentzen solo from 3pm.TUESDAY 13th:

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Open Mic Night.

Brewery Tap has its Pub Quiz from 8pm in the function room. £1 entry, teams of six max and winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot.

COMING SOON

Club With No Name at Charters bar, featuring rising stars of the Ska scene Dakka Skanks, has been rescheduled for February 24 (from Feb 10).