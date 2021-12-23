Where to go for a good time in Peterborough this week

See Another Girl Another Planet this weekend.

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Night Before The Night Before Christmas with Salmon Dave from 8pm;

Charters on Town Bridge has its weekly general knowledge quiz from 8pm. Free entry, teams up to six, winning team gets £20 bar voucher;

Brewery Tap in Westgate has Disco Funk Fever from 9pm – funk, disco, soul, funky house and tech house. Free entry;

Coyotes Bar, Northminster Road, has Tommy Philpot from 9pm;

FRIDAY Christmas Eve:

Charters, Town Bridge, has a Christmas Eve Vinyl Party from 12pm until late. Great mix of DJs bringing you a wide range of vinyl music covering 50s, rock and roll, 60s, soul, disco, glam rock and much more;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Another Girl Another Planet (pictured) playing Rock, Pop, Punk, New Wave, Northern Soul, Ska and 2-Tone from 9pm.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe, has Caustic Lights, a Peterborough party band, playing Rock ‘n’ Roll, Pop, Rock and Disco Covers from 9pm;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Magic of Christmas Eve. Resident DJ Rick Allen will be bringing all the hits from the 70s to the present day. From 7pm until late, free entry;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Zephyrs from 8pm;

Peterborough Conservative Club has JimBob Duo from 8.30 - 11.30pm ;

Liberation, New Road, has Sexy Santa Party 10pm until late.

SUNDAY Boxing Day:

Yard of Ale has Salmon Dave from 8pm;

Liberation, New Road has a Boxing Day Special from 10pm

MONDAY 27th:

The Ostrich, North Street, has Soul DJ Session from 1pm to 7pm; Plus Porky Pig from 8.30pm

TUESDAY 28th:

Tuesgay at Liberation in New Road - Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night has a Glitter Party;

THURSDAY 30th:

The Ostrich, North Street, has No Gods No Managers - three bands from 7pm;

Charters has its weekly general knowledge quiz from 8pm. Free entry, teams up to 6, winning team gets £20 bar voucher; Brewery Tap has The Sensational 70s and 80s . Pure Disco by Resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm, Free entry;

FRIDAY 31st:

The Ostrich, North Street, has The 707 from 9.30pm

Charters has New Year’s Eve Party with DJ Sav. Funk, Disco, Soul, Funky house and Tech house from 8pm. Free entry before 10.30pm , £5 entry at the door after;

Brewery Tap has a New Year’s Eve Party with The Nuggets and guest DJ from 9pm. £15 advance entry only ticket or £20 entry at the door (subject to availability). Tickets are on sale over the bar or by calling Brewery Tap directly on 01733 358500.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Last Minute Brigade playing anthemic Pop and Rock songs and classic Queen covers) 8.30pm, £10 Ticket;

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe has True British Mayhem playing Punk, New Wave covers and originals from 9pm, £2.50 Ticket.