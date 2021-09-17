Where to get your music fix in Peterborough this weekend

Catch The Last Minute Brigade this weekend

FRIDAY: The Ostrich, North Street, has Highway Star from 9.30pm; The Met has Indie Night Peterborough back. Expect Indie Rock n Roll Party Anthems all night; The Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, welcomes Meg McPartlin for a night of country and pop music from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside); The Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Jessie’s Ghost , from 8pm and free entry; The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Johnny Quinn & Blanty

SATURDAY

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street has LeBrock - Hometown Album release show. Combining 80s melodic rock riffs with shimmering synth-wave melodies and a heartfelt vocal delivery, members Michael and Shaun have established themselves within the world of retro music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

May this year saw LeBrock’s first full-length album “Fuse” released. Fuse pulls together everything fans love about the band: irresistible song writing, compelling vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and a pitch-perfect blend of rock and throwback synths for a sound that is entirely their own.

This gig is a long-awaited launch party in the city with some local support. The Ostrich, North Street, has Candy Twist from 9.30pm; The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Last Minute Brigade; The Woolpack, Stanground, has Rob Gair playing soul & Motown Classics in the main bar from 7pm-10pm, The Fletton Club has sixties soul band Soul Intention; The Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Sound Injectors, from 8pm and free entry.

SUNDAY:

The Met welcomes Little Comets as part of the Music Venue Trust The National Lottery Revive Live Tour 2021. Special guest is Mabes and there will be local support from The Tenters & Chloe Lorentzen. From 7.45pm; The Ostrich, North Street, has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 6pm; Charters, on Town Bridge, has Division playing at its Sunday Sessions from 3pm to 6pm. The versatile laid-back acoustic duo will be playing a variety of old and new songs with an individual and unique style; Iron Horse Ranch House hosts Sunday Sessions in partnership with Uncovered Promotions outside in the Riverside Events Area. From 2pm - 6pm enjoy an afternoon of acoustic music from Free 2 Decide, Fyzz Wallis Band and Cubans and Cognac; Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Jimmy James with a tribute to the greats – charting the careers of Sir Tom Jones, Engelbert Humperdink & Joe Longthorne, from 3pm to 6pm, followed by some hits from the sixties and party sing alongs to finish;

MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has Tommy Philpot playing a variety of genres and covers of artists such as Ed Sheeran, Arctic Monkeys, Elvis, The Beatles, Oasis and many more, from 7pm to 10pm;

WEDNESDAY: