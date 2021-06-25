Where to get your live music fix in Peterborough this weekend

The Gangsters at Charters this weekend

FRIDAY: The Burghley Club, in Burghley Road, has Jessie’s Ghost from 8pm, tables available from 6pm;

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has music from Blackout UK at 8pm (indoor gig).

SATURDAY: Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway, has Toccata from 8.30 - 11.30pm;

The Ostrich, North Street, has Frankly My Dear (9pm);

The Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Cosmic Rodney;

The Woolpack at Stanground, has TNT;

The Burghley Club, in Burghley Road, has The Broadcasters from 8pm, tables available from 6pm;

The Fletton Club has Lauren Porter from 9pm;

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has music from Last Minute Brigade 7pm (outdoor gig) ;

The Ploughman at Werrington has Children of the Revolution (8pm),

SUNDAY: The Ostrich, North Street, has the Palmy Ukelele Band;

The Woolpack at Stanground, has its Sunday Soul Session;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, in Cowgate, welcomes the Latiesha Trio to its Sunday Acoustics slot from 3pm to 6pm;

The Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Pagen Gould;

Charters, at Town Bridge, has The Gangsters bringing the original big sound of ska to Sunday Sessions from 3pm to 6pm;

The Ploughman at Werrington has Dirty Rumour, 3pm.

MONDAY: Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, in Cowgate, has The Rainmen from 7pm to 10pm;