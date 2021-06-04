Where to find your live music fix in Peterborough this week

You can see Division at Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe on Cowgate on Sunday

Sunday Acoustics gets under way this weekend, featuring Division from 3pm to 6pm. Look out in the coming weeks for Anna & Jimmy, Simply2 and the Latiesha Trio.

Monday, from 7pm to 10pm, they have Hayley Di Rito - and they follow that up with appearance sfrom Martin John (14th), CJ Hatt (21st) and The Rainmen (28th).

The Wednesday Specials this week (9th) has a reggae theme and features Flip1 and Steve from Zeb Rootz from 7pm to 10pm.

FRIDAY: The Met Lounge on Bridge Street welcomes Peterborough punks Scumbus, new pop punks Keep This Up and special guests from the south coast, melodic pop punks Slackrr; Coyotes Bar and Grill on Northminster has Last Minute Brigade, with suport from Tommy Philpot; The Burghley Club on Burghley Road has Blackout UK; Peterborough Conservative Club on Broadway features Dave Anderson (8.30pm - 11.30pm); House of Feasts at Eye Green has Morning Glory - an Oasis cover band (6pm); The Vine at Coates has Velocity ( who will also be on stage at The Fletton Club on Saturday);

SATURDAY The Met Lounge has four bands performing - Tribal Misfits, Fyzz Wallis Band, Collars and Dear Mondays. Over-18s only, 7.45pm-11.30pm, Coyotes Bar and Grill on Northminster has Revolver with support from Tommy Philpot; The Burghley Club has The Sound Injectors; The Yard of Ale on Oundle Road has Repose; The Conservative Club has Rick Roberts, 8.30pm-11.30pm.

SUNDAY: The Woolpack at Stanground has a double bill from 2pm to 5pm: The Disclaimers will be doing a set of Proclaimers hits, and The Scallywags doing an acoustic set full of hits by Libertines, Killers, Blur, Oasis and more .