From Mask's production of Frankenstein in 2021

The company, well-known for their vibrant and innovative productions, will perform the Bard’s famous tale of star-crossed lovers against the beautiful woodland backdrop of Ferry Meadows.

Co-Director Phil Lewis, delighted by the prospect of a new venue, said :“It’s been three years since we performed A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the grounds of Peterborough Cathedral. Audiences absolutely loved it, so expectations are high, but we know we can meet them. People have waited a long time to see what we do next.”

Romeo and Juliet tells the story of two families, the Capulets and the Montagues, rivals for generations and regular instigators of gang violence. When the eponymous teens from either side fall head over heels in love, we’re left to wonder if it will ever be enough to overcome their parents’ hate. It’s a fuzzy, and often blurred, line.

Co-director Hannah Drury is keen to keep the cast on their toes, adding : “Everyone knows the story, so the challenge is how can we tell it in a new and exciting way? The themes are timeless, and we’ve kept things fresh by bringing the set, costumes and sound bang up to date.”