When to see a tribute to 70s superstars ABBA outdoors in Peterborough

See 21st Century Abba on Peterborough Cathedral Green

The band will be performing on the green in front of Peterborough Cathedral, as part of their 2021 Garden Festival Tour.

Producer, Richard Main, says: ‘From the first time I heard them I was impressed, but having seen them I just had to be a part of bringing them to new audiences at some of our favourite venues.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the 21st Century ABBA journey into becoming one of the most sought-after music events of the summer.”

The audience will be entertained by hit after hit, with songs they know and love like Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Take a Chance on Me, Super Trouper and many, many more.

21st Century ABBA faithfully recreates all the greatest hits of one of the world’s most famous groups, combining stunning vocals, live musicians, and glittering costumes.

So go along with family and friends, picnic on the Cathedral Green and enjoy a wonderful performance of ABBA’s greatest hits. ABBA-themed outfits are positively encouraged!

The gates open at 6pm and there will be a BBQ and bar. Guests are invited to bring a low- backed chair or a blanket to sit on. The performance will go ahead outside whatever the weather.