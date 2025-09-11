What's On! Your guide to a great night out

The Arctics v The Killers tribute showdown at The Met Lounge on September 19

Get ready for the ultimate indie rock showdown in Peterborough as two of the biggest names in modern music go head-to-head in an electrifying live tribute night!

It’s Arctic Monkeys vs The Killers – a high-energy battle of bangers that will have you singing, dancing, and shouting for more at The Met Lounge in Bridge Street on September 19.

From the gritty Sheffield swagger of Arctic Monkeys — with iconic anthems like "I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor", "Do I Wanna Know?", and "R U Mine?" — to the arena-filling synth-soaked hits of The Killers, including "Mr. Brightside", "Somebody Told Me", and "When You Were Young", this is a night where indie royalty collide.

Two top-tier tribute bands will take to the stage, trading hit after hit in a fierce musical face-off to decide once and for all: who rules the indie rock kingdom?

The show is open to 14+ but all under 16s to be accompanied by 18+/Adult.

Tickets at skiddle.com

THURSDAY 11th:

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Peterborough Big Band playing in the function room from 8pm – swing, jazz and funk with that great big band sound! £7.50 entry at the door

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Cubans & Acoustics from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 12th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

The Shed Taproom and Deli, Fletton Quays, has Carla Grey from 7pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Eclectic Ballroom from 5pm playing disco, funk, soul, house and hip hop.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a night of live music from Worldy playing Ibiza Anthems and Club Classics from 8:30pm, plus street food 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has The Reckless from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Nick T presents FUSION playing house, dnb, anthems and rnb from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Blagstreet Boys.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Revolver from 9pm. Popular party band playing the biggest anthems. SATURDAY 13th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

The Shed Taproom and Deli, Fletton Quays, has The Main Event at 4pm and later, Samantha Kempers & Chris Free from 7pm.

The Shed Smoke House, in Cowgate, has Joel Kew from 2pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Pfunkadactyls from 9pm. Upbeat 9-piece covers band playing the very best of Motown, Disco, Soul and Pop chart hits.

The Ostrich Inn has The Tourettes from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Molly's Chamber.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Get Ready from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove, from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has DJ MrNash presents Funk & Stuff from 2pm – 60s, 70s, Funk, Raregrooves and more.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler's CMC with the return of Rick Storm. All kinds of dancing, £6 on the door.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Mandy Riley.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, Freudian Slippers from 9pm. Top four-piece covers band. Members free, non-members £2. SUNDAY 14th:

The Shed Taproom and Deli, Fletton Quays, has North Shore from 3.30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Bon & Russ from 5.30pm.

Charters has Jazz underground with DJs Malcolm James and Paul Andrews from 12-3pm, followed by Dan Knight playing his own original music from 3pm – 6pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Brays from 2pm. Popular 5-piece Peterborough Band of 20 years and still going strong, playing some originals plus indie and Rock covers.

TUESDAY 16th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers. WEDNESDAY 17th:

The Shed Taproom and Deli, Fletton Quays, has Open Mic with CJ Hatt from 7pm.