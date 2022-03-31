What’s on this weekend at Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Motor City Vipers at The Brewery Tap on Saturday

Motor City Vipers

Charity Soul Night at The Brewery Tap, April 2

The sensational eight-piece live band (pictured) will be playing the very best Motown and Northern Soul classics, supported by top soul DJs and Brewery Tap regulars, Julian R and Paul D, spinning more of your favourite soul and Motown tunes into the early hours.

Strictly Solulful

Liberation, April 1

Nicky Blackmarket will be playing a two-hour DJ set of the History of Jungle and Drum & Bass, alongside MC Bassman. DJ Quest will also be gracing the decks with some serious dubs and heavyweight sounds. All this will be supported by residents and guest DJs and MCs. Instant. Kloak, Sincere, Dsire, Sparka MC, Linden D & Drax MC. Doors open 9pm.

Elsewhere:

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Made In The Vatican plus Support from 8pm;

FRIDAY:

Charters, Town Bridge, has Beats on the Barge with DJ Pat Unwin and Special guest DJ Mark Goodliff – funk, hip hop, house, reggae, disco, indie and letfield lunacy from 8pm, free entry;

The Ostrich Inn has Scary Clown Presents - The Deadites, Greg Rekus and Tim Holehouse from 8pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has XX X11 (2012) from 9pm. This is a new Peterborough rock covers supergroup;

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Division;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Meet the Brewer “Session Stout” – Oakham Ales Beer Talks and Sampling from 4pm - 7pm; also Everything Urban with DJs T3lsy and TK from 9pm;

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Cutting Loose;

Liberation, New Road, has Strictly Soulful;

Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.

SATURDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has The 707 from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Revelover from 9pm;

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Salmon Dave;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Another Girl Another Planet, from 9pm, free entry;

Brewery Tap has Motor City Vipers, ticket only event;

Charters has Clarksdale Contract – Peterborough’s no1 Blues band. Free entry from 10pm;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Toccata, a fantastic popular singing duo, from 8.30pm

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Three Phase from 8.30pm - 11pm, free entry;

Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am;

Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has Palmy Ukulele Band from 4.30pm;

Charters has Jazz Underground – a live jazz DJ set from 12-3pm, free entry, followed by Chloe Lorentzen, a Stamford singer-songwriter performing an acoustic set of her own original songs, accompanied by Tom Sandison on bass. From 3pm, free entry;

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6-11pm – a free drink to each performer;

TUESDAY: