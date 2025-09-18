What's on this week - your guide to a good night out

DJs on the day.

Following the Under The Influence charity event held at The Ostrich Inn last Saturday, the regular Soulful Strut DJs and friends of DJ Julian Roberts raised over £600 in aid of the Robert Horrell (Macmillan) Cancer Centre, Peterborough.

The DJs on the day were Paul Bromley, Glen McCully, Paul Landers and Paul Davis, with monies raised through donations and cake sales from a stall provided by Kerry Castle.

THURSDAY 18th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriters Sessions - The Bon Rogers Band, Richard Hall, Matthew Aylett and Jodie Field from 8pm.

Midnight Jack are at Charters this weekend

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 19th:

The Notifications are at The Boulevard Club this weekend

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has an electrifying live tribute night – Arctic Monkeys vs The Killers – a high-energy battle of bangers that will have you singing, dancing, and shouting for more.

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ Gavlar presents House and Disco from 8pm

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has live music from Soul Brother Soul Sister playing Soul, Motown, Northern Soul and Disco from 8:30pm. Street food 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Mixtape Anglia from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Nick T presents Throwback - playing old school anthems from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has live music (tbc).

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has Pullover & Crispy Cod from 7pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Black Rose (Society) from 9pm playing New Wave of British Heavy Metal and Classic Rock covers. SATURDAY 20th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has Chris Poole from 7pm.

The Shed Smokehouse, Cowgate, has Ian Jeffs from 2.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Velocity from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band playing Classic Rock and Pop covers.

The Ostrich Inn has The Guards from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Famous Unknowns.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Jessie's Ghost from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove, playing top tunes from 70s to now from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Midnight Jack from 10pm – playing rock covers from the 90s to 00s..

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Steve Moyse.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Notifications from 9pm. Popular and exciting Peterborough six-piece Soul, Motown and Northern Soul tribute band plus DJ. Members free, non-members £2.

March United Services Club has Jon Ryan’s “Hold Back the Night” Soul & Motown Show. Doors open 7:30pm, Tickets £5 members, £8 non-members. SUNDAY 21st:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has X-Rated from 2pm, a Punk and New Wave covers band.

The Ostrich Inn has Nick Corney & The Buzzrats from 5.30pm.

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has Silverback from 3.30pm.

South Grove Community Centre, Grove Street, hosts the Peterborough Record Fair from 11am – 3pm selling vinyls and CDs.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Freudian Slippers from 3pm.

Charters has Carpe Diem – dynamic duo blending rich harmonies, guitars, harmonica and bass to deliver an eclectic mix of classics and originals from 3pm.

TUESDAY 23rd:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.