What's on this week - including tributes to some musical greats

Bridge Fair is here until Sunday

An 18-piece Big Band tribute to Glenn Miller in the village of Kings Cliffe – the site of Miller’s last outdoor performance in 1944 – the fair on the Embankment, theatre and more music to look forward to this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BRIDGE FAIR

Most Popular

The Embankment until October 5

John Thurston and son Funfair is back with more rides than ever – more than 60 – including two new rides never seen in the city before.

Tonight (Thursday) there are reduced prices and there will be giant firework display on Saturday.

Entry £1 (£2 Saturday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annual Glenn Miller Night with the 18-piece Rutland Big Band

Kings Cliffe Memorial Hall, October 6

A full evening of swing music and dancing. This night is a very special tradition because Kings Cliffe is remembered as the site of Glenn Miller’s last outdoor performance in the autumn of 1944.

Knitted Bible Stories Exhibition

St John’s Church, city centre, October 3 – 14

More than 30 tableaux of different stories you will know from the Bible, all knitted by one lady,

DIRTY DUSTING, New Theatre, October 2 Gladys, Olive and Elsie are three “vintage style” cleaning ladies who, threatened with redundancy, chance on an ‘unconventional’ way of earning some extra cash – a Sex Chat Line! Starring Crissy Rock (Benidorm) and Leah Bell (Stage Award Winner).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Is The Color Of My Voice at The Cresset, October 2 Inspired by the life of Nina Simone, and featuring many of her most iconic songs performed live. Apphia Campbell’s acclaimed play follows a successful singer and civil rights activist as she seeks redemption after the untimely death of her father.

The Ancient Oak of Baldor, Key Theatre Studio, October 2-4 A folk tale of love, loss and the interconnectedness of all things. The Ancient Oak stands strong in the Forest of Baldor, in the land of Earten. There it has stood for millennia, rooted deeply to both the land and people of the forest.

IN POUR TASTE: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience

New Theatre Boizot Lounge, October 4 Comedians Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanagh will be joined by an illustrious wine expert to guide you through tasting five wines and at least five jokes. Age 18.

A Beautiful Noise: The Orchestral Edition New Theatre, October 4 Prepare to be swept away by the all-new orchestral rendition of “It’s A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Tribute” commemorating a decade of stellar performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Lamberti Presents Perfectly George The Cresset, October 4 From Wham! to George Michael’s iconic solo career, this show takes fans on a journey through his legendary hits, including Careless Whisper, Faith, I’m Your Man, Club Tropicana, and many more.

The Kings Voice Starring Gordon Hendricks As Elvis The Cresset, October 3 Gordon’s breakthrough came with his appearance on ITV’s ‘Stars in their Eyes,’ before he went on to win the 'World’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artiste Champion 2017' title at Graceland.

Arrival – The Hits of ABBA at New Theatre, October 3 Calling all ‘Dancing Queens’ – get ready to embark on a musical journey back to the 70s where disco reigned supreme and ABBA ruled the charts! Experience first-class vocals and musicianship, authentic replica costumes and fantastic interactive video footage.

An Evening Without Kate Bush at New Theatre, October 9 Howl with the Hounds of Love and dance on the moors with Wuthering Heights! Whether you’ve been a fan for decades or recently joined the shoal via the ‘Stranger Things’ phenomenon, there has never been a better time to release your inner Bush.