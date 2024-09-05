What's on this week - including talks by Antiques Roadshow experts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two community celebrations, a journey through the Renaissance, two experts from Antiques Roadshow, comedy, music and more.

THE DAVINCI MICHELANGELO EXPERIENCE at Key Theatre, September 8 An awe-inspiring, multi-media theatrical event, allowing you to revel in an unforgettable journey through the Renaissance and rediscover the most exceptional artistic period in history. Join Mark Rodgers, Director of The DaVinci Machines & Michelangelo Exhibitions for North America, on a unique journey through the glory of the Italian Renaissance with DaVinci and Michelangelo as your guides! Featuring videos, 3-D animation, film clips and images of Michelangelo and DaVinci’s many sketches, inventions, machines, sculptures, codices and paintings.

Whittlesey Festival, September 8, around the town

Visitors can look forward to entertainment from The Royal British Legion Band and Corp of Drums from Romford, The Louisiana Rhythm Kings Jazz Band, Tri-County Pipes and Drums, Jez'O Comedy magic show and more including around 150 classic cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Davinci Michelangelo Experience is now at the Key Theatre on Sunday

The Orton Waterville Village Show, Village Hall, September 7

The show is open to all from 2 - 5pm and categories include vegetables, fruit, flowers, preserves and baking, drinks, floral art, handicrafts, up-cycling, art and photography. There will be stalls, children’s games, a raffle, tombola and a Pimms bar.

THE BEST IN COMEDY

Key Theatre, September 6

The Best in Comedy show returns to the Key with another great line-up featuring the amazing Reginald D Hunter, Stephen Bailey, Esther Manito and Steve Bugeja.

THE ILLEGAL EAGLES

New Theatre, September 11

Celebrating the legendary West Coast Country Rock band, the all-star line-up features Tony Kiley (ex-The Blow Monkeys), Trevor Newnham (Dr Hook), Greg Webb, Mike Baker and Garreth Hicklin.

MARK SMITH, Key Theatre, September 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark is the Medals and Militaria expert from BBC TV’s Antiques Roadshow. In ‘For Valour-The Story of the Victoria Cross’ he explores and details the instigation of the VC, expel some of the myths and presents some breath-taking stories of bravery.

Andy McConnell at The Fleet, September 12 (10.45am)

The Arts Society Peterborough welcomes the distinctly humorous glass specialist from BBC’s Antiques Roadshow. His subject perhaps the 20th century’s greatest glass designer/entrepreneur Rene Lalique. The lecture promises to be a visual feast. Entry £8.

Peterborough Civic Society talk

St Mark’s Church, Lincoln Road, September 9 (7.45pm)

Peterborough Civic Society meeting season starts on Monday, 9 September.

The topic is ‘The Challenge of Water Supply in the East of England’ with Katie Atkin, Strategic Pipeline Alliance, Anglian Water Services Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s exactly 150 years since the then newly created Peterborough Corporation appointed Mr John Addy, aged 27, as their engineer to design the first public water supply for the city (an event marked by one of the Society’s blue plaques. At that time, local citizens faced the unenviable choice of drawing their water either from heavily polluted wells or from the equally insanitary river Nene. Because of the efforts of Mr Addy and his successors, we have been spared such choices, enjoying a constant supply of clean water, backed up more recently by the construction of Grafham Water (1965) and Rutland Water (1975).

Defender Burghley Horse Trials, until September 8

Four days of unmissable world class sport featuring some of the world’s top riders and horses.

There is also four days of shopping experience, food and drink and entertainment.

White Yardie Live - Straight Outta Jamaica

The Cresset, September 7

You have seen him on the internet now come see the man live. White Yardie returns with his brand new comedy special, come join him for a night of nonstop comedy.

A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES – THE SOUNDTRACK OF YOUR LIFE

New Theatre, September 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ultimate tribute to the greatest movie soundtracks of all time.

A spectacular live concert featuring all the greatest hits from favourite films including: Back To The Future, Top Gun, The Greatest Showman, Moulin Rouge, Dirty Dancing and more.

Amazing musicians and incredible vocalists will take you on a trip down memory lane as they bring to life the music that has made you laugh, cry and cheer across generations.